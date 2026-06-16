What the Numbers Reveal About the Detroit Tigers' Playoff Chances

The Detroit Tigers' 2026 campaign has unfortunately been underwhelming, given all the hype that went into this franchise this offseason. Spending money to pair Framber Valdez with Tarik Skubal to win the AL Central looked great on paper, but things haven't gone as planned.

The Tigers began the month of June hot, winning three series in a row, but once again, they hit a brick wall by the name of the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit lost the two games it played at Progressive Field, with the third game of the series set to take place down the line as part of a doubleheader.

As the second half of June is set to get underway with the Tigers visiting the Houston Astros before heading back to Comerica Park for a long home stand, how does Detroit fare in the current playoff odds calculator?

Tigers Current Playoff Odds Revealed

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39), pitcher Will Vest (19), center fielder Javier Báez (28), and catcher Dillon Dingler (13) high-five following game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

According to FanGraphs, the Tigers have a 19.5% chance of making the playoffs in some way, shape, or form. They hold a 10.2% chance of winning the AL Central division, which would be their first since 2014, and a 9.3% chance of making the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Even as they sit in fourth place with questions circling the franchise, whether they should trade Tarik Skubal or not being one of them, there's still a slight door that's open for Detroit to make a push. The Tigers are 7-4 this month, but will need more to encourage a push back to the promised land.

FanGraphs still holds high hopes for the Tigers, as it projects Detroit to go 48-43 with its remaining 91 games on the schedule. The most eye-popping part of that all is that FanGraphs projects the Tigers to have the best run differential in the division during that stretch (+20), yet at that win/loss pace, they would still finish under .500 at 77-85.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) hands the ball to manager A.J. Hinch (14) for a pitching change. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is still a path for the Detroit Tigers to reach the playoffs, and if they do, it would be an incredible story.

Tigers fans have experienced a wide range of emotions this season, last season, and the year before that. They witnessed one of the best first-half performances in 2025, made the playoffs against odds of just 0.2% in 2024, and last season, they blew a 15.5-game lead in the division but still managed to qualify for the playoffs.

All that being said, there is still a heartbeat in the organization at this point in the season, and that metaphorical door could close if they don't string together some of their best baseball of the season, and it all starts against the Astros in Houston.

Following the three-game series, the Tigers return to Comerica Park to host the following:

Chicago White Sox (June 19-21)

New York Yankees (June 22-24

Houston Astros (June 25-28)