Casey Mize News Shapes Tigers' Plan for Athletics Series

The Detroit Tigers are under the biggest spotlight at the MLB Trade Deadline, with Tarik Skubal likely to be traded before or right down to the wire on Aug. 3. However, it's not just Skubal who could get traded this season, as another top starter has been impressive all season long.

Casey Mize was scheduled to take the mound Friday night against the Athletics to begin the three-game series for Detroit. However, with the trade deadline just days away, the front office has decided to take Mize out of the rotation.

According to MLB.com's Jason Beck, the Tigers have scratched Mize from his scheduled start against the Athletics. It's not injury-related and is just a cautionary move ahead of the trade deadline on Monday, similar to Jack Flaherty in 2024.

If not traded, Mize will take the mound Tuesday at Seattle for the Tigers. The former No. 1 overall pick for Detroit has performed very well this season, posting a 2.70 ERA and a 3.0 WAR. His name has floated around as a potential trade asset for the Tigers, especially now with a 51-58 record.

Framber Valdez and Keider Montero are still scheduled to make their starts in games two and three of the series.

Detroit's New Approach

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch looks on | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So with Mize out of the rotation, who will take the mound to begin the series for Detroit? Right now, it's unclear, but one thing is for certain: it will be a bullpen day. Players such as Ty Madden and Tyler Holton could start the game as openers, unless Madden is tasked with more of a bulk role.

Madden has been underrated thus far in his professional career, as in 2026, he holds a 2.67 ERA across 27 innings, with a 1.00 WHIP and 31 strikeouts. The former first-round draft pick by Detroit has been overlooked and could turn into a nice depth piece for the remainder of the season, especially after the trade deadline.

Holton hasn't started nearly as many games as the opener this season as he did a few seasons ago, but A.J. Hinch knows he can turn to him if necessary. In 2026, Holton has started two games, and in his career, he's started 18 games.

One of the better relievers out of the Tigers' bullpen this season, Holton has posted a 3.04 ERA in 47.1 innings and holds a 1.17 ERA in the month of July.

First pitch is set for 9:40 PM EST, likely featuring the debut of Max Clark following the news of his call-up on Thursday afternoon. A roster decision is still pending to make room on the roster for Clark.