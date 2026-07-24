Why Tigers Could Take Swing at a Talented Outfielder at Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers remain a mystery ahead of the August 3rd trade deadline. A month ago, it was a foregone conclusion that they would be selling at the deadline.

While that could still be the case, the Tigers have slowly crept up the wild-card standings and have a legitimate shot at making the postseason. They're 5-2 coming out of the All-Star break as they enter the weekend.

Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Kenley Jansen, and several other pitchers have become possible trade candidates. However, there is an area of need that Detroit could address.

Tigers Could Be an Ideal Fit for Luis Robert Jr.

New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret the New York Mets will be selling at the deadline. At 43-60, they have multiple players who will receive interest, including outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently pinned the Tigers to Robert.

The 28-year-old has seen limited action this season after being sidelined for nearly three months with a lumbar spine disc herniation. In 95 at-bats, Robert is slashing .211/.306/.337 with three home runs. The Mets' outfielder is certainly capable of putting up better production than that.

Detroit has turned to Matt Vierling and James Outman to play center field this season. Vierling has posted modest numbers with five home runs and 30 RBIs. Outman has struggled at the plate, posting a .154 batting average and a .205 on-base percentage over his last 30 games.

What Robert Would Bring to Detroit

New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers desperately need someone who can hit left-handed pitching. These are some of the numbers Detroit has posted against lefties this season.

Stats Against LHPs MLB Rank .227 batting average T-27th 212 hits 25th 27 home runs T-23rd

While they've been able to draw walks at a high rate against lefties, the production has been down. Robert can help fix some of those issues.

Over his career against lefties, Robert slashes .289/.367/.505 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs. This season, he has a .360 on-base percentage versus left-handed pitchers.

That is a weapon to have in the lineup. He can provide power in the middle of the order and a steady presence in center field. While injuries have been a concern over the last few seasons, he's not far removed from a 38-home run season in 2023.

He's also an above-average defender with good range in center field. Robert has a $20 million club option this offseason, so the Tigers wouldn't be obligated to keep him long-term if it doesn't work.

Detroit may not be looking like a World Series contender yet, and maybe they never will, but if the Tigers are still trying to compete for a playoff spot, giving a look at Robert Jr. could be worth a shot.