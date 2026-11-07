Will Vest’s Injury History and Slow Recovery Raise Big Questions for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers put Will Vest back on their 40-man roster on Nov. 2, the same day they declined Kenley Jansen’s club option. Jansen became a free agent, leaving the ninth inning open while Vest continued to work toward a return.

The Tigers know what a healthy Vest can give them. He recorded 23 saves and a 3.01 ERA across 68.2 innings in 2025, taking over as Detroit’s closer. That work gives the club a reason to be patient with his recovery.

Vest’s Return Took Longer Than Detroit Expected

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vest was placed on the injured list with right forearm inflammation in May and returned later that month. He returned to the injured list on July 1 with inflammation in the back of his right elbow. The diagnosis turned out to be a stress fracture. At the time, the expectation was that Vest could heal without surgery and pitch again in 2026.

That outlook changed within weeks. Vest had elbow surgery on July 29 and hip surgery on Aug. 11, per MLB.com. The injury report lists a broad 2027 return window. By mid-August, the two procedures had ended his campaign.

His reinstatement settled his place on the offseason roster. To take on regular relief work, Vest still needs to build up against hitters and show how he recovers between outings. A closer might have to pitch on consecutive days or warm up more than once in a series. One good spring appearance would tell the Tigers little about whether he could handle that routine.

Detroit Should Bring In a Closer While Vest Builds Back

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Emilio Pagan gives Detroit a concrete option. He entered free agency after declining his $10 million player option with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 31. The right-hander finished 2026 with 25 saves and a 3.38 ERA after recording 32 saves and a 2.88 ERA in 2025.

Pagan missed time with a hamstring strain, then converted his final 19 save opportunities and posted a 1.88 ERA over his last 30 appearances, according to MLB.com. Detroit should see whether a short deal is possible. His decision to turn down $10 million makes the cost worth weighing against what the Tigers need elsewhere in the bullpen.

An established closer would also let manager A.J. Hinch be more selective with the pitchers leading into the ninth. Jacob Waguespack can help cover earlier innings, and Detroit can give left-hander Drew Sommers more responsibility where his fastball and slider match up well.

When Vest is cleared, the Tigers can start him in lower-pressure situations and increase his workload as his command and recovery between appearances allow. If he regains his form, Hinch will have another pitcher he can trust with a narrow lead. If Vest needs more time, Detroit will already have someone to get the final three outs.