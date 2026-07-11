Tigers Get Disappointing Injury News on an Important Reliever Will Vest

The Detroit Tigers have found new life just before the All-Star break. Despite being several games below .500, the Tigers are within striking distance of the American League playoff picture.

They've won three straight series against the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and the Athletics. A big part of that success has been the pitching staff.

Whether it's the starters or relievers, A.J. Hinch has to be pleased with what he has been seeing as of late. The Tigers have surrendered three or fewer runs in eight of the last nine games. However, one of their relievers will be out for some time.

Will Vest Gets Disappointing Injury News

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest throws a pitch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per Jason Beck of MLB.com, reliever Will Vest has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow. He will not require surgery but he'll be shelved for a while. He is expected to pitch at some point this season.

This is an unfortunate setback for Vest after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 1st with inflammation in his right elbow. Now, the Tigers know what he'll be facing.

Last year, the 31-year-old had a solid season, recording a team-high 23 saves, but this season has not produced the same results. He has a 3-5 record with a 6.08 ERA over 27 appearances. He's 2-for-7 in save opportunities.

He's had some major blow-up outings, including a rough performance on May 26th versus the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five runs in 1.1 innings. His WHIP has increased this season, and the strikeout numbers have dropped off.

Tigers Bullpen Options Without Vest

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen throws to the plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Vest's services, the pressure falls on Kenley Jansen. He's cashed in on back-to-back save opportunities, but he hasn't had the season he's desired. Kyle Finnegan has been used extensively, but he'll operate as the set-up reliever for Hinch.

Lately, the bullpen hasn't been taxed. Only three pitchers have thrown more than 25 pitches over the last five games. Keider Montero (32), Drew Anderson (40), and Jansen (27) make up that list. Anderson and Tyler Holton could be called on to pitch in more high-leverage situations.

As far as the starting rotation goes, Beck is reporting that the Tigers will pivot to a six-man rotation after the All-Star break. Montero will move back into a starting role alongside Tarik Skubal, Troy Melton, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize.

If Detroit is going to make a serious postseason push in the second half of the season, it'll need the bullpen to show up in a big way without Vest.