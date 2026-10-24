Zyhir Hope Gives Tigers Fall League Signal Beyond Power at Plate

The Detroit Tigers had already seen why Zyhir Hope’s power attracted attention. His latest Arizona Fall League update offered another part of his game worth following.

MLB’s Oct. 22 report said Hope matched his 2024 AFL total with eight walks in fewer than half the plate appearances.

For the Tigers, that was an encouraging snapshot rather than a finished evaluation. A short fall schedule can highlight a skill without establishing how reliably it will translate against more advanced pitching.

Detroit also had a larger body of work that explained the interest in his bat. Hope hit 29 home runs during his 2026 minor league campaign, according to his official MiLB record.

The next step was understanding how consistently he could put himself in position to use that power. The walk comparison provided a reason to examine his decisions at the plate, alongside the contact those decisions produced.

Better Counts Could Make the Power More Useful

Detroit Tigers prospect Zyhir Hope. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers did not need every productive Hope plate appearance to end with a ball over the fence.

Taking a difficult pitch can keep a hitter from helping the pitcher finish an at-bat. Reaching base without a hit also creates value when a hittable pitch never arrives.

Detroit should still examine how those walks developed. A pitcher struggling to locate and a hitter deliberately passing on tempting pitches can produce the same result in a box score. Video and pitch-location information would help separate those situations.

The earlier On SI report on Hope’s Fall League start already documented encouraging results. The useful follow-up was a closer look at the process behind them.

For the Tigers, the most convincing sign would be a pattern that continued across different opponents. A disciplined approach needs to hold up when pitchers change how they attack a hitter, including when they challenge him earlier in the count.

Keep the Next Assignment Separate From the Hype

Detroit Tigers prospect Zyhir Hope. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hope’s progress naturally carried attention after his arrival in the trade that sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Detroit nevertheless had to evaluate the player in front of it. The prominence of that transaction did not change what he needed to demonstrate before taking on a larger challenge.

The Tigers should weigh the fall results alongside his regular minor league work, his contact quality and the adjustments required at his next level. A short stretch of walks could support that evaluation. It could not settle it by itself.

That approach leaves room for optimism without attaching an unsupported arrival date.

For Detroit, the most useful result from Arizona would be evidence of a repeatable approach. Hope’s power already supplied a reason to watch. His ability to create better opportunities to use it supplied the next question.