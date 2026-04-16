Tigers Rookie Kevin McGonigle Earned a $150M Contract After Just 17 MLB Games. What Took So Long?

There was a new face seated in the back of the press conference room at Comerica Park on Wednesday. A curious mind that needed answers and wasn't afraid to ask the hard questions.

So Tarik Skubal, the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young winner, raised his hand and put rookie teammate Kevin McGonigle on the spot.

"There's an upcoming road trip in Boston, couple day games Saturday and Sunday," the lefty ace observed. "I was just wondering if you planned on taking the boys out to dinner."

McGonigle, a 21-year-old flanked by members of the front office that just gave him an eight-year, $150 million contract, cracked a smile and assured Skubal that he would take care of it. After all of 17 games in the big leagues, Detroit took care of him with a long-term contract that set a record for players with fewer than 50 games of MLB experience and includes another $10 million in total incentives.

Tarik Skubal to Kevin McGonigle after the rookie signed a $150 million extension: "There’s an upcoming road trip in Boston, couple day games Saturday and Sunday. I was just wondering if you planned on taking the boys out to dinner?"



McGonigle: "I’m sure I can take care of it." pic.twitter.com/6HsoCD2hOo — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) April 15, 2026

It's been a rapid yet predictable ascension for McGonigle, who started last season in A ball. He is a consensus top-two prospect and his talent leaps off the screen. Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips took a long look at his game when it was announced he’d travel north with the team from spring training. That decision paid off immediately for Detroit as McGonigle collected four hits in his MLB debut. So far in 2026 the infielder is hitting .313 with 12 walks against 10 strikeouts while showing a knack for collecting doubles (six in 19 games).

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has been slotting the young phenom at leadoff due to his propensity to get on base and quickness on the base paths. Nine of his starts have come at third base with eight at shortstop. It's the latter that is expected to be his home for the next several years and where he's shown more comfort at this point.

If McGonigle, Skubal or anyone else associated with the Tigers franchise turned on local sports talk radio after the presser, they would have been treated to a parade of callers and the occasional host categorizing such a quick commitment as premature.

Why not date a little bit before getting married? Why the rush? What happens when McGonigle encounters the same speed bumps that have materialized in front of every player in major league history? These are all reasonable questions. But they are different from the one I have.

What took so long?

The Tigers are not the first brave explorers onto this terrain. Inking promising young prospects to these types of agreements is a trend in baseball. McGonigle joins Konnor Griffin, the other contender for most promising young player in the sport, in receiving an enormous contract without a meaningful sample size at the highest level. There is no such thing as a can't-miss entity. Anyone who saw Moneyball knows that.

Yet McGonigle is the rare type of guy who would delight the old-school scouts with how he carries himself and the quantitative analysts with his statistical exploits. He already works counts, is comfortable in the box and does not give away outs. One of the many reasons they like him? He gets on base.

McGonigle’s sweet, succinct swing has earned him swift success in the majors. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Griffin's average annual value over the nine-year deal with Pittsburgh is $15.55 million. Detroit is paying a little more for the person they have tabbed to anchor shortstop, with McGonigle's AAV coming in at $18.75 million. Make no mistake, this is a lot of money and there hasn't been enough time to see any of the many things that could go wrong with such a pact.

Yet that number puts McGonigle at 13th in terms of AAV at shortstop, between Ha-Seong Kim and Wander Franco. It is not an unreasonable expectation that someone with McGonigle’s potential will perennially be a top-10 player at the position.

Throw in the uncertainty of a looming CBA negotiation at the conclusion of this season, which has a possible outcome of some sort of salary cap, and it has the chance to be a team-friendly deal. No one has a crystal ball and knowledge of how the sport's financials are going to look in the near and long-term future.

Detroit is an organization in win-now mode after making the postseason in each of the last two years and this being the last guaranteed year of trotting the best pitcher in baseball out to the mound every fifth game. They have a rich young core with catcher Dillon Dingler and outfielder Riley Greene. There is hope that Colt Keith, just 24 and also the beneficiary of a big deal before playing a single MLB game, can take a jump forward.

It's also an organization that suffered a 10-year postseason drought under the weight of seemingly endless, bulky long-term deals for superstars past their prime like Prince Fielder and Miguel Cabrera. Javy Baez, though he's somewhat righted the ship after a disastrous first few years in Detroit, is currently making $23.3 million per year to share shortstop and patrol center field.

Fans are understandably gun-shy. They've been hurt before and don't want to get hurt again. But this move, one that locks up a homegrown bat instead of chasing older ones on the free agent market, is diametrically opposed to the ones that have bit them in the past.

This doesn't feel like too much of a gamble. Or all that risky. At least on paper.

The Tigers front office shouldn't lose any sleep wondering if they made a mistake. If they were too excited to get eight full hours, well, that's a different story.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated