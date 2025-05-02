Watch: Detroit Tigers Shocking Centerfielder Makes Jaw Dropping Home Run Robbery
The Detroit Tigers continued on their 10-game road trip on Thursday night with the first of a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels.
Though the Tigers fell behind early with a big fourth inning from Los Angeles to take a two-run lead, they were able to hold the line until the offense got hot in a five-run eighth inning.
After a shaky start to the game, Casey Mize settled in and threw some scoreless innings in order to keep Detroit in the game, but no pitcher is able to keep runs off the board without some great defense.
The Tigers got exactly that to end the fifth inning from a shocking source when sudden Gold Glove level center fielder Javier Baez absolutely stole a home run from Jorge Soler:
Baez has had to move into the outfield after playing mostly middle infield and some third base for his entire 12-year career due to a litany of injuries for Detroit there.
While there were doubters of his ability to hold his own, he has done beyond that and been incredible defensively out there.
Tracking fly balls like a veteran, Baez has put himself into a position where he's as valuable a player to this team as anyone else right now.
On top of the defense, the 32-year-old is starting to heat up at the plate as well, mashing a decisive grand slam in Thursday's win over the Houston Astros before homering on Thursday as well.
Now slashing .291/.330/.430 on the season, Baez is contributing on both sides of the ball and beginning to win fans over in the Motor City.