Manny Margot reinstated from IL, Christian Vazquez back from paternity list
The Twins reinstated outfielder Manny Margot from the 10-day injured list, and catcher Christian Vazquez returned from the paternity list and was back in the lineup for Wednesday night’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field in Minneapolis. To make room for Vazquez and Margot on the roster, the Twins optioned Michael Helman and Jair Camargo to Triple-A St. Paul.
Margot was placed on the injured list on Sept. 1, a day after exiting a game due to a groin strain. He was among four injured Twins — Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Max Kepler being the others — who took live batting practice against pitchers from High-A Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, and it’s clear now that Margot was particularly close in his recovery, returning right on the 10-day mark.
All four players took live batting pratice on Wednesday, too.
Margot is not starting on Wednesday but will be available to come off the bench.
“He’s a very difficult guy to keep off the field and keep out of the lineup,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Margot. “There are times where he certainly should not be playing, and he’s like, ‘I’m good, just put me out there.’ Very tough. Tough individual.”
Margot is in his first season with the Twins and is slashing .250/.350/.652 with four home runs and 30 RBIs across 116 games. Helman was called up to the majors for the first time in his career when Margot landed on the injured list and played in seven games, going 3 for 8 with a pair of doubles.
Vazquez and his wife, Gabriela, welcomed their third child this week, and he missed two games while on the paternity list. Vazquez could have taken another day, but returned and will start Wednesday.
“(Vazquez is) a very motivated, dedicated player. Initially, he wasn’t going to take a day. Then I told him he was not welcome here on Monday,” Baldelli quipped. “… Ultimately, he ended up taking two days, which I’m really glad he did because I think it was just a good idea and the right thing to do. … But he was adamant that he wanted to be back and playing (Wednesday’s) game.”
Camargo didn’t see any action in his most recent stint with the Twins as Ryan Jeffers caught both of the games that Vazquez missed. Camargo has played in five games across multiple stints with the Twins this season, going 0 for 6 with three strikeouts, a walk and a run scored.