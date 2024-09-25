Matt Wallner to injured list, Justin Topa reinstated among flurry of Twins moves
It’s been nearly a year since Justin Topa has pitched in a major league game.
While Topa said it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long, he’s looking forward to finally putting an end to the drought. The Twins reliever was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins. It's the first time Topa has been activated all season.
In additional moves, Jorge Alcala and Austin Martin were also recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. And as corresponding moves, the Twins optioned reliever Brent Headrick, designated reliever Cole Irving for release or assignment and placed outfielder Matt Wallner on the 10-day injured list.
The Twins acquired Topa in the trade that sent Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners in the offseason, but he’s yet to make his Twins debut as he’s spent the entire season on the injured list with left patellar tendinitis. Topa had a 2.61 earned-run average in a strong season for Seattle last year.
“I think just like salvaging anything is going to be a win this year for me,” Topa said.
Alcala is also returning to the Twins bullpen after a brief stint in Triple-A. He’s made 51 appearances and has a 3.46 ERA across 54 2/3 innings for the Twins this season. Alcala pitched a pair of scoreless innings in his most recent appearance for the Saints.
Martin, meanwhile, is also back after being optioned on Sept. 11. He’s played 89 games for the Twins this season, hitting .252 with 16 doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs. He gives the Twins another outfield option with Wallner landing on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
Wallner suffered the oblique injury during a pinch-hit at-bat in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. Wallner said he thinks it happened after his first swing, and it felt like it was going to get worse if he continued playing. He exited the game after the at-bat.
“It sucks. Definitely not something I foresaw happening, so not ideal,” Wallner said.
Wallner is hitting .259 with 17 doubles, 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 75 games this season.
The Twins meet the Marlins for the second of their three-game series at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.