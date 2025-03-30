Bailey Ober struggles as Cardinals complete series sweep of Twins
There was a bit of deja vu Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.
Bailey Ober's first start of the 2025 season looked an awful lot like his first start in 2024, which was not good news for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals competed a three-game series sweep with the win.
It's the first time the Twins have started a season 0-3 since 2016.
Ober gave up a three-run home run to Victor Scott II in the second inning, a two-run double to Alec Burleson in the third inning and another three-run shot Pedro Pages in the third as the Cardinals (3-0) took a quick 8-1 lead. It was eerily similar to Ober's first start last season when he gave up three homers and nine runs against the Kansas City Royals. This time around, Ober gave up eight hits and eight runs, and walked three while fanning three across just 2 2/3 innings of work.
The Twins (0-3) never really had a chance after that, despite striking first when Byron Buxton hit an RBI single in the first inning. The Cardinals took firm control after the eight-run onslaught and never looked back. The game probably could've been called when the game was delayed in the bottom of the fifth inning due to rain in the area and St. Louis led 8-2.
Offense was once again hard to come by for the Twins — their only other run came on Willi Castro's solo homer in the fourth inning — as the collected just five hits, left five on base and went just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Cardinals starter Andre Pallante gave up just four hits and two runs while fanning three across five innings.
After Ober's short start, Randy Dobnak got an extended opportunity out of the bullpen and did an admirable job across the final 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and one run — a solo homer to Nolan Gorman in the seventh inning — while fanning one. Other the other side, Steven Matz pitched four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a pair.
The Twins now travel to begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 1:10 p.m. CT first pitch Monday.