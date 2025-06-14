Inside The Twins

Chris Paddack joined an unfortunate club in Twins' blowout loss Friday

Paddack was tagged for nine runs, eight of them earned, as the Twins got smoked in Houston.

Will Ragatz

Jun 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack (20) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park.
Jun 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack (20) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a weird season for Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack. He allowed nine earned runs in his season debut against the White Sox at the end of March, had a sparkling 2.51 ERA over his next 12 starts, and then allowed nine more runs (eight of them earned) in Friday night's loss to the Astros. The sum result is a subpar 4.30 ERA for the season so far.

In surrendering at least nine runs for the second time this season, Paddack joined an unfortunate club, as noted by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman. He's just the sixth Twins pitcher ever to get tagged for 9+ runs multiple times in one season, joining Steve Carlton (1987), Kevin Tapani (1993), Eric Milton (2002), Matt Shoemaker (2021), and J.A. Happ (2021). No Twins pitcher has ever given up nine or more runs three times in one season.

Paddack ran into immediate trouble in Friday's series opener in Houston. He gave up hits to the first two batters he faced and then gave up a pair of two-out singles as the Astros went up 3-0. Houston tacked on two more runs (one unearned) in the second on a two-run double from Jose Altuve, then added three more on a two-run triple and a sacrifice fly in the third. Paddack allowed a ninth run on a leadoff Altuve homer in the fourth. He finished his day having given up 12 hits and a walk in just four innings. The Twins lost 10-3.

Minnesota's entire starting rotation has been a mess lately. Bailey Ober's season mirrors Paddack's; he was shelled in his 2025 debut, had a 2.43 ERA over his next 11 starts, and has now given up 12 earned runs in 11.2 innings in his two most recent outings. Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez have been excellent, but Lopez went on the IL after his start on June 3 and is expected to be out until at least mid-August. Young starters Zebby Matthews (currently also on the IL), David Festa, and Simeon Woods Richardson have mostly struggled.

Since Lopez hit the IL, Twins starting pitchers have an 8.02 ERA in a nine-game stretch where the team has gone 3-6, allowing double-digit runs in four of those losses. The next-worst team by SP ERA during that span is the Rockies, who are at 5.77.

The Twins hope Ryan, their currently healthy ace, can stop the bleeding in Saturday afternoon's game against the Astros (3:10 p.m. CT).

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Twins News