Eddy Julien demoted to Triple-A as Royce Lewis return looms
The news Twins fans have been waiting for hasn't been announced just yet, but it appears that it's just a matter of time before the Twins activate Royce Lewis in time for the Tuesday-Thursday series in New York against the Yankees.
The Twins have officially optioned second baseman Eddy Julien to Triple-A St. Paul in what most believe is the move that will correspond with Lewis's return to the lineup.
Lewis suffered a quad strain in the Twins' Opening Day win over the Kansas City Royals all the way back on March 28. He was quickly placed on the injured list after that and just recently made his way to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints and played six games on a rehab assignment.
Lewis has had an injury-plagued start to his young career, including back-to-back ACL tears in 2021 and 2022. But Lewis has been an extremely exciting player while on the field, his performance in the postseason last year truly demonstrating the type of player he can be while healthy.
Julien, meanwhile, was called up by the Twins last season from Triple-A and quickly made an impact in the big leagues. He's been the Twins' starting second baseman this whole season, but has struggled in recent weeks. Over the Twins' last 15 games, Julien has hit just 6 for 40 (.150) with two RBIs. This season, he's batting just .207 with seven homers and 17 RBIs.