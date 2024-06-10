Fast track to the Twins? Zebby Matthews is dominating the minors

Zebby Matthews was masterful in his fifth start for the Double-A @WindSurgeICT🌟



7 IP / 3 H / 0 R / 0 BB / 8 K



His 2024 ranks amongst all @MLB and @MiLB pitchers (min. 50 IP):



ERA - 4th out of 352 pitchers

FIP - 1st

WHIP - 1st

OPS - 1st

BB% - 1st

wOBA - 1st#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/yGdT7zPRSx