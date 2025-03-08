Injury updates on Twins pitchers Zebby Matthews, Michael Tonkin, Justin Topa
We've got some injury updates on a few Minnesota Twins pitchers to discuss, courtesy of Minneapolis Star Tribune beat writer Phil Miller.
Zebby Matthews
Matthews left Thursday's spring game against the Yankees with a right hip injury after he slipped a bit while fielding a chopper in the infield, but it sounds like he avoided anything serious. He's "recovering well," per Miller, and will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. The decision to remove him from the game may have been more precautionary than anything else.
Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Matthews remains in the mix for the Twins' final rotation spot. He's competing with Simeon Woods Richardson and David Festa for that role. Matthews, who turns 25 in May, was the Twins' minor league pitcher of the year last season after rising from High-A Cedar Rapids to the big leagues. He walked just seven batters in 97 minor-league innings in 24, but posted a 6.69 ERA in nine starts with Minnesota.
So far this spring, Matthews has thrown 6.1 scoreless innings with four hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
Michael Tonkin
Tonkin has a "slight" shoulder strain and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. That's not ideal for a veteran pitcher who is competing for a spot in the Twins' bullpen. Tonkin has gotten off to a rough start this spring, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 2.2 innings.
Last season, Tonkin went from the Mets to the Twins to the Mets to the Yankees and back to the Twins. He had a good 56-inning stretch with the Yankees in there, recording a 3.38 ERA in that span. He's out of minor league options, so if he doesn't make the Twins' Opening Day roster, he'll be subject to waivers.
Justin Topa
Topa has shoulder tightness and "will play catch today to measure the extent," Miller says. He left his outing on Wednesday after throwing just six pitches and displaying concerning velocity.
Acquired from the Mariners in the Jorge Polanco trade last offseason, Topa missed nearly the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. He made his Twins debut with 2.1 innings in late September. Topa had an excellent 2023 season for Seattle, but that was the only time he's ever thrown more than 7.1 innings in an MLB campaign. He's also dealt with arm injuries before, including two Tommy John surgeries early in his career.
If Topa is healthy, he figures to be a big part of Minnesota's bullpen. Unfortunately, his health may not be something the Twins can rely on.
Also injured for the Twins is pitcher Matt Canterino, a once-intriguing prospect who just can't seem to stay healthy.
