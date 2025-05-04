Late surge catapults Twins over Red Sox for second straight win
Byron Buxton opened Sunday's game against the Red Sox with a home run on the first pitch. It took five scoreless innings for the Twins to get back in the scoring column, but some late-game offense helped Minnesota come out on top 5-4.
Buxton's 367-foot homer was his seventh of the season and fifth in his last 20 games. Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet responded masterfully. He allowed only three more hits, one of which bounced off his nose. He added six strikeouts in five innings of work.
The Twins weren't able to get the same level of production from their starting pitcher. Chris Paddack had an up-and-down outing. He allowed three hits and two runs in the third inning, but he wound up going five innings for the fifth straight game, struck out two batters, allowed five hits, and gave up three earned runs.
Once, Boston looked to its bullpen, Minnesota was able to find some offensive momentum in the seventh inning. A Ryan Jeffers single drove Harrison Bader and Christian Vasquez home, tying the game at three.
The Red Sox made another pitching change, but it was to no avail. Bader and Trevor Larnach both drove in a run in the eighth inning, and Minnesota took a 5-3 lead. Boston was able to respond, and Griffin Jax allowed an eighth-inning home run to Jose Abreu, but it was too little, too late, and Minnesota won 5-4.
The Twins are now 15-20 on the season, and they will be off on Monday as they travel back to Minneapolis to face the Orioles at Target Field, starting with a 6:40 p.m. CT start on Tuesday.