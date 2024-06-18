Matt Wallner is obliterating Triple-A pitching; will Twins trade him?

Congrats to Matt Wallner for being named @MiLB International League Player of the Week 👏



He is 14-27 (.519) with 5 homers and 2 doubles in his last 6 games…good for a 1.700 OPS



Over the last 3 weeks, his 1.326 OPS is the highest in @MLB and @MiLB 📈#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/eOdJlMrYeW