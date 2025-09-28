Mick Abel flashes potential with dominant start against former team
Mick Abel needs to be a standout pitcher in Minnesota's starting rotation in 2026 and beyond. If he isn't, it could prove the Twins' decision to trade star closer Jhoan Duran, who was under contract with the Twins through the 2027 season, a terrible move.
What Abel did Saturday against the Phillies — the team that traded him to Minnesota for Duran — was encouraging as the right-hander struck out nine batters in six shutout innings. The 24-year-old allowed just three hits and used only 73 pitches to ease through Philadelphia's 95-win lineup.
The Twins, who started fast with Byron Buxton's 11th leadoff homer of the season, wound up cruising to a 5-0 win in their penultimate game of the season. Abel also started fast, striking out the side in order in the bottom of the first inning.
Abel then struck out two batters in both the second and third innings, and one more in the fourth. He induced an inning-ending double play in the fifth and then fanned Bryce Harper for the final out of the sixth, at which point Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided to go to the bullpen.
It was only Abel's third start for the Twins and his first since being demoted to Triple-A St. Paul following back-to-back rough outings at the big-league level after being traded by Philly. In two August starts, Abel allowed 12 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and three walks in just four innings — and he only struck out three batters in those starts.
Barring any offseason trades, the Twins are likely to enter the 2026 season with Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan as the top two starters in the rotation. From there, spots need to be earned after Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Zebby Matthews had inconsistent seasons. Taj Bradley, who struck out nine and allowed just one run on two hits in his last start, also figures to be a long-term fixture in the starting rotation.
David Festa might also have a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation, but it appears, at least for now, that the three (presumably) open-for-competition jobs are up for grabs between Ober, Bradley, Abel, Matthews and Woods Richardson.