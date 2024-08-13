'MVP of this team': Willi Castro 'does everything' for Twins
Willi Castro is a true jack-of-all-trades. He can play any position on the field, and he can hit anywhere in the lineup, including at the top of the order like in Monday night’s 8-3 series-opening win over the Kansas City Royals at Target Field in Minneapolis.
“We didn’t have a ton of options to hit at the top of our lineup,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said postgame. “Why not just go to the guy that does everything else and just put him out there, you know? And he’s taken to it.”
On Monday that included a three-run homer — Castro’s ninth homer of the season, which ties a career high — during a six-run second inning that kept the Twins in the driver’s seat throughout.
“It felt great,” Castro said. “Having some good swings lately. … I executed pretty good; the swing was pretty good. We were just focused on that is getting a good pitch.”
Castro is not only valuable for his versatility — he played shortstop Monday night and can play anywhere in the infield or outfield — but also his durability. Castro has already played 117 games this season. The Twins as a whole have played 118. A true everyday player.
Offensively, Castro is hitting .259 with a .342 on-base percentage, a .407 slugging percentage and a .749 OPS. Along with the nine homers, he has 26 doubles, five triples and 44 RBIs.
Third baseman Royce Lewis said he thinks Castro is the "MVP of this team this year." With Carlos Correa currently on the injured list, Castro can fill in at shortstop. Lewis has spent time on the injured list, too, as has center fielder Byron Buxton, who exited Monday's game. Castro also plays center.
“He’s one of my favorite players to watch because of the utility — those were always my favorite, my dad and I’s favorite — guys that could play everywhere,” Lewis said of Castro. “Just fill in and be that guy, no matter what. It’s not always super fancy and super swaggy. To me, he’s super swaggy, but sometimes those utility roles are not swaggy.”
Lewis likened Castro to Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who is among the best perimeter defenders in the NBA but is often overshadowed by more flashy players who may be more proficient scorers. But McDaniels helps the Wolves win, just like Castro does for the Twins.
“It’s underrated is what I would say,” Lewis said. “So I love Willi. I love what he does.”