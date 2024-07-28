Ober pitches 1-hit, 11-strikeout masterpiece against Tigers
The Twins wrapped up a three-game series against the Tigers with a 5-0 win on Sunday in Detroit, with Bailey Ober delivering an eight-inning gem on the mound.
Ober racked up 11 strikeouts across eight innings, with the only hit he gave up coming in the fourth.
There was a worrying moment for Minnesota as infielder Jose Miranda was hit in the head with a 95 MPH fastball in the first inning. He was forced to exit the game, but he was able to walk off under his own power. He has since been diagnosed with a head contusion and he has passed concussion testing.
While Ober was dealing from the mound, the Twins batters were giving him some run support. A Brooks Lee sacrifice fly in the second inning drove home Manuel Margot and got the Twins on the board. Another sac-fly in the third inning from Carlos Santana doubled the lead.
It wasn't until the seventh inning that the Twins added another, thanks to an RBI double from Matt Wallner. Austin Martin and Ryan Jeffers drove in a pair of runs in the ninth inning to put the result beyond doubt.
Ober was replaced by Caleb Thielbar in the ninth inning. He finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts and only one hit and two walks through eight innings and 98 pitches of work. Sunday was the third time he did not allow a run through six or more innings this season.
The Twins are now 58-46 on the season. They will travel to New York for a three-game road series against the Mets, starting Monday night at 6:10 p.m. CT.