Rain in Minneapolis wipes out Tuesday's Twins-Guardians games
Tuesday's games between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians have been postponed due to ongoing rain in Minneapolis.
The decision to postpone was made after Monday night's series opener between the AL Central rivals was suspended after three innings due to rain and lightning. The plan for Tuesday was to finish Monday's game beginning at 5:10 p.m. CT, with Tuesday's originally scheduled game starting 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. But with heavy rain in the forecast, that always seemed unlikely to happen.
The new plan is to resume Monday's game (with the Twins leading 2-1) at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday. That'll be followed by the regularly-scheduled Wednesday game, beginning 30 minutes after the first one concludes. Tuesday's game will be made up in a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 20, which is the next time Cleveland will be at Target Field.
Fans who had tickets for the games Monday or Tuesday can go to twins.com/rainout for information.