Report: Caleb Thielbar would like to return, but Twins not showing interest
Is Caleb Thielbar's time with the Twins up, again? According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson it appears that the 37-year-old's time with his hometown team is done as the Twins are reportedly showing little interest in bringing him back.
"Caleb Thielbar, free agent, crickets," Wolfson said Tuesday on SKOR North's Mackey & Judd Show. "No interest, so far, in a reunion. Caleb? Sure. But from a Twins' standpoint, nothing quite going on there if you're curious about whether Caleb Thielbar will re-sign with the Twins."
Thielbar is an unrestricted free agent. He previously signed a one-year, $3.225 million deal with the club ahead of the 2024 season.
The Northfield, Minn. native made 59 appearances for the Twins in 2024, registering 53 strikeouts, 24 walks and three saves with a 5.32 ERA.
Thielbar was an 18th\-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2009 draft. He never made a professional appearance for the Brewers before being released in the winter of 2010. Minnesota signed Thielbar as a free agent in Aug. 2011. After rising through the Twins' farm system, Thielbar made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2013.
The Twins waived Thielbar in Aug. 2015 and he was claimed by the Padres but never made an MLB appearance for San Diego. He bounced around minor league and independent teams until the Twins, once again, signed him as a free agent in Dec. 2019.
In all, Theilbar held a 23-12 record with a 3.38 career ERA with the Twins, the only MLB team he has made an appearance for. He registered 347 career strikeouts and four career saves in 347 appearances. He was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in five career postseason games with Minnesota.