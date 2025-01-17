Report: Justin Ishbia 'could be aggressive' in pursuit of buying Twins
With MLB's Opening Day a little over two months away, things may start heating up soon in regards to the impending sale of the Minnesota Twins. The most notable prospective buyer, Phoenix Suns part owner Justin Ishbia, is "very, very serious" about his desire to purchase the franchise, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.
"According to a league source briefed on the process, potential buyer Justin Ishbia could be aggressive in his pursuit of the Twins," Hayes wrote. "That source described Ishbia as 'very, very serious' and believes he has the financial wherewithal to buy the club, which is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion by Forbes and Sportico, respectively. Ishbia, whom Forbes estimated has a net worth of $5.4 billion, is a strong enough candidate that league and team sources confirmed they had done a deeper dive on him in case he wound up purchasing the club."
Interest in buying the team is "robust," per Hayes. The goal is apparently to select a winning bidder by Opening Day on March 27, with the possibility that "the sale process could be expedited" if a candidate elevates themselves over the competition.
Ishbia is the brother of Mat Ishbia, the majority owner of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. The brothers emerged as potential buyers of the Twins a little over a month ago. Justin is the founder and managing partner of Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.
One interesting note that could complicate a sale to Ishbia is that the brothers purchased a small stake in the Chicago White Sox in 2021. They'd have to sell that stake in order to buy the Twins. Also of note: A few notable former Twins players could apparently be involved as limited partners in the purchase of the franchise.
Even if a winning bid is selected prior to Opening Day, the process of finalizing the sale could take longer. Thus, it seems unlikely that the sale will impact the Twins' payroll heading into the upcoming season. So far, working with around a $135 million payroll, the team has not acquired a single player on a major league contract via free agency or trade.
Seemingly the only way the payroll for this year would get a bump is if the sale happens sooner than expected. Otherwise, the Twins will have to shed salary via trades in order to add any notable players.