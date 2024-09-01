Royce Lewis hits go-ahead, three-run homer to lead Twins past Blue Jays
It felt like it was only a matter of time for Royce Lewis.
Lewis hadn’t hit a homer since Aug. 12, but he came through in the biggest moment Sunday afternoon with a go-ahead, three-run blast in the eighth inning of the Twins’ 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in front of an announced crowd of 32,774 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Lewis, who also made his first major league appearance at second base during the game, hit the 355-foot, go-ahead blast after the Blue Jays (67-72) plated a pair of runs off Twins reliever Griffin Jax in the top of the inning. Before Sunday, Jax hadn’t given up a run since July 21.
Jax walked two in the inning — he hadn’t walked a batter since July 10 — and hit Leo Jimenez with a pitch that scored the go-ahead run. Joey Loperfido grounded out the next at-bat to make it a 3-1 Blue Jays advantage after the Twins (74-62) had knotted it up in the seventh inning.
Jhoan Duran hit Brian Serven with a pitch in the ninth inning but never found himself in too much trouble as he held the Blue Jays quiet and picked up his 20th save of the season.
Some sloppy play from the Blue Jays helped the Twins knot things up. Lewis led off the inning and was hit by a pitch. With one out, Brooks Lee, who was reinstated from his rehab assignment on Sunday and started at shortstop, grounded into a fielder’s choice to Luis De Los Santos at third, but Los Santos’ throw to second base was off the mark, allowing Lewis to advance to third base.
Lewis scored when Carlos Santana grounded out to third the next at-bat.
The Twins offense was silent before that, offering no support to a strong start from Bailey Ober, who bounced back beautifully from his rough last outing. It was right back to quality for Ober, who gave up just one hit — a 415-foot solo homer to Clement in the first — while fanning eight in six innings.
The Twins gave themselves few opportunities to push runs across Sunday afternoon. One of their best chances came in the first inning when Ryan Jeffers and Trevor Larnach drew back-to-back walks to load the bases for Lewis with two outs. But Lewis flied out to left field.
Yariel Rodriguez only went three innings for the Blue Jays in his start, but the rookie only gave up three hits and fanned three to keep the Twins scoreless and preserve Toronto’s 1-0 lead. The Twins didn't fair much better against Blue Jays relievers until Lewis hit the go-ahead blast in the eighth.
The Twins begin a four-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with a 5:50 p.m. first pitch.