Simeon Woods Richardson has solidified Twins' starting rotation
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli isn’t much for the phrase: That's as good as you're going to get. But when it comes to how well rookie starter Simeon Woods Richardson has performed since stepping into the rotation since his call-up from Triple-A, Baldelli isn't sure how it could've gone much better.
Woods Richardson holds a 2-1 record and a 3.26 earned-run average across 12 starts this season. He's routinely given the Twins a chance to win every time he takes the mound. Woods Richardson has allowed just 23 runs — 22 earned — off 52 total hits and 17 walks while fanning 52 across 70 1/3 innings of work since he took over the fifth spot in the Twins' rotation.
“As far as when he showed up here to what he’s actually done, I mean, I don’t do this very often, but that’s like a nine out of 10,” Baldelli said. “Like how can it be that much better?
“He’s pitched so competitively almost every single start that he’s been out there, and he really solidified our rotation in a time where we needed it. We absolutely needed someone to come in and do something like this, and he was the man for the job.”
Woods Richardson has provided stability to a rotation that was mired in instability and uncertainty to begin the season. The Twins acquired starter Anthony DeSclafani in the offseason — presumably to take over that fifth spot in the rotation — but DeSclafani underwent season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm — his pitching arm — in late March before ever taking the field.
That thrust Louie Varland into the fifth spot in the rotation to begin the year. While Varland has showed lots of promise and may have been competing for that fifth spot with DeSclafani either way, he struggled to begin the season, allowing 19 runs — 17 earned — in four starts in April.
Varland was optioned to Triple-A in late April after posting a 9.18 ERA and a 0-4 record.
That’s when the door opened for Woods Richardson, 23, who was recalled from Triple-A just a few days after Varland was optioned. Since then, he’s put together one quality start after another.
The latest example came on Thursday, when Woods Richardson allowed just two runs off four hits while fanning six across six innings of work. Though the Twins lost that game to the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 in 10 innings, Woods Richardson gave them a chance to win, something he’s done more often than not, an aptness he provides that's drawn praise from Baldelli.
“I think we all play a vital part in this role, especially the starters. We try to give the team the best chance to win every time we go out there, no matter who has the baseball,” Woods Richardson said. “That’s our main priority, that’s our main goal and that’s our main job is to win baseball games and give our team a fighting chance to win baseball games, so I’m just doing my job, fitting the role and trying to play baseball.”
Woods Richardson has hit the ground running since being called up from Triple-A. He's routinely given the Twins chances to win ballgames, and most importantly, has provided stability to a Twins rotation that had no shortage of question marks just a few short months ago.