Twins call up Travis Adams to make MLB debut Saturday vs. Rays
The Twins have called up right-hander Travis Adams, who will make his MLB debut as their bulk pitcher in Saturday's game against the Rays at Target Field. Lefty reliever Kody Funderburk has been optioned back to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the roster.
Cole Sands will serve as the Twins' opener on Saturday and will likely be followed by Adams, who could throw as many as four innings if his outing goes smoothly. This hole in the Twins' rotation was created by Bailey Ober landing on the 15-day IL and Chris Paddack moving up one day (but pitching on normal rest) to start Friday's thrilling win over the Rays.
Adams, 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Sacramento State in 2021. He had a 3.93 ERA across two levels in his first full professional season in 2022, then struggled quite a bit with a 5.66 ERA and a WHIP close to 1.5 at Double-A the following year. But Adams bounced back with a much better 2024 in Wichita, putting him back on the prospect radar and earning him a promotion to Triple-A. This year, with St. Paul, he has a 3.68 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 20 walks in 63.2 innings.
A 6'1" righty from California, Adams features a mid-90s fastball that he complements with a slider, a cutter, and a changeup he'll throw to lefties. His stuff isn't overwhelming, but he mixes his pitches well. Location will be key to his success in the big leagues. Adams was previously called up to the Twins this year but didn't wind up appearing in a game before being sent back down. He'll be the fourth Twins player — and first pitcher — to make their MLB debut this season, joining Luke Keaschall, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Carson McCusker.
Adams last pitched on Tuesday for the Saints, going 2.2 innings. He hasn't thrown more than 4.1 innings in a game this season and is on three days of rest, so 3-4 innings feels like the realistic target for his debut appearance.
It's a 1:10 p.m. game between the Twins and Rays on Saturday.