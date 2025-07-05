Inside The Twins

Twins call up Travis Adams to make MLB debut Saturday vs. Rays

Adams will pitch in the big leagues for the first time in Saturday's game at Target Field.

Will Ragatz

Travis Adams will make his MLB debut on Saturday at Target Field.
Travis Adams will make his MLB debut on Saturday at Target Field. / Rob Thompson, St. Paul Saints
In this story:

The Twins have called up right-hander Travis Adams, who will make his MLB debut as their bulk pitcher in Saturday's game against the Rays at Target Field. Lefty reliever Kody Funderburk has been optioned back to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the roster.

Cole Sands will serve as the Twins' opener on Saturday and will likely be followed by Adams, who could throw as many as four innings if his outing goes smoothly. This hole in the Twins' rotation was created by Bailey Ober landing on the 15-day IL and Chris Paddack moving up one day (but pitching on normal rest) to start Friday's thrilling win over the Rays.

Adams, 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Sacramento State in 2021. He had a 3.93 ERA across two levels in his first full professional season in 2022, then struggled quite a bit with a 5.66 ERA and a WHIP close to 1.5 at Double-A the following year. But Adams bounced back with a much better 2024 in Wichita, putting him back on the prospect radar and earning him a promotion to Triple-A. This year, with St. Paul, he has a 3.68 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 20 walks in 63.2 innings.

A 6'1" righty from California, Adams features a mid-90s fastball that he complements with a slider, a cutter, and a changeup he'll throw to lefties. His stuff isn't overwhelming, but he mixes his pitches well. Location will be key to his success in the big leagues. Adams was previously called up to the Twins this year but didn't wind up appearing in a game before being sent back down. He'll be the fourth Twins player — and first pitcher — to make their MLB debut this season, joining Luke Keaschall, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Carson McCusker.

Adams last pitched on Tuesday for the Saints, going 2.2 innings. He hasn't thrown more than 4.1 innings in a game this season and is on three days of rest, so 3-4 innings feels like the realistic target for his debut appearance.

It's a 1:10 p.m. game between the Twins and Rays on Saturday.

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Twins News