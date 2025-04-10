Twins' David Festa set to make his season debut Friday against Tigers
The writing appeared to be on the wall that David Festa would be making his season debut for the Minnesota Twins Friday, something Twins manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed following Thursday afternoon's 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
The Twins did not have a starter listed for Friday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field in Minneapolis, and starters Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson have been pushed back to Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Festa was scheduled to start for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints against the Omaha Storm Chasers Friday in St. Paul, Minn.
Baldelli said the move was planned even before Pablo Lopez exited Tuesday's game with a hamstring strain, though the injury will likely keep Festa around longer as Lopez is expected to land on the 15-day injured list. The Twins were already looking to work in an extra day for their rotation amid a stretch of 12 games in 12 days (Thursday's game marked the halfway point). Baldelli also noted some heavier pitch counts; Woods Richardson threw 107 pitches in Monday's loss.
Festa, who made his major league debut last year, has made two starts in Triple-A this season, going 1-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average after allowing six runs — five earned — off 13 hits and two walks while fanning eight across 8 1/3 innings of work. Festa became a part of Minnesota's rotation last season after injuries sidelined Joe Ryan and Paddack. He appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts, posting a 2-6 record and a 4.90 ERA across 64 1/3 total innings.
Festa is now in line for another opportunity with the big league club when they host the Tigers on Friday.
The division rivals are scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. CT first pitch when they meet Friday at Target Field.