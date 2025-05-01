Inside The Twins

Twins-Guardians series finale rain delayed entering seventh inning

It's already Minnesota's sixth rain delay of the season and second of the series.

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Daniel Schneemann, left, and right fielder Jhonkensy Noel go for a ball hit by Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton during the sixth inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland on May 1, 2025.
Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland went into a rain delay after the sixth inning. It's already the Twins' sixth rain delay of the young season.

Grounds workers were tarping the field as rain poured down at Progressive Park just as the game was about to enter the seventh inning. The game restarted within 20 minutes as the rain lasted just four. It's the second rain delay of the series as Tuesday's game between the American League Central division rivals was also delayed and first pitch pushed back hours.

The Twins trailed 2-0 entering the seventh inning.

