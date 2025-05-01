Twins-Guardians series finale rain delayed entering seventh inning
It's already Minnesota's sixth rain delay of the season and second of the series.
Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland went into a rain delay after the sixth inning. It's already the Twins' sixth rain delay of the young season.
Grounds workers were tarping the field as rain poured down at Progressive Park just as the game was about to enter the seventh inning. The game restarted within 20 minutes as the rain lasted just four. It's the second rain delay of the series as Tuesday's game between the American League Central division rivals was also delayed and first pitch pushed back hours.
The Twins trailed 2-0 entering the seventh inning.
