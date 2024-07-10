Twins receive 'B' grade for first-half start to season
The Twins have just five games remaining, including Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, before the All-Star break, which is typically viewed as the halfway point of the season. But in actuality, the Twins are already past the halfway point of the campaign, having compiled a 52-39 record through the first 91 games of the season.
As it stands now, the Twins are firmly in an American League wild-card spot and they’re just 5.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central standings. They’re in a position to contend for a division title and appear playoff bound at the midway mark of the season — about all you can ask for, especially considering many of the injuries they’ve faced to this point.
But if we were taking it back to school and bringing out the report cards, what grade would the Twins receive for their first-half start. ESPN’s David Schoenfield issued grades to all 30 Major League Baseball teams, giving the Twins a "B" for their efforts in the first half of the season.
Why the Twins weren’t given a better grade is due to their record against the American League’s best. While Minnesota is 52-39 overall, the team is 0-14 against the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and the division-leading Guardians, something Schoenfield noted.
“They’ll have to beat Cleveland in head-to-head action, but I think the AL Central will turn into a fight down the stretch,” Schoenfield wrote.
The Guardians, who the Twins will be fighting for the division title, were given an "A" grade for their first-half start that featured excellent showings from the offense and bullpen.
However, Schoenfield pointed out to key issues with the Twins that, in theory, shouldn’t persist the rest of the season and actually make the first-half record even more impressive. First are the injuries to Royce Lewis that have limited him to just 24 games this season.
Additionally, Schoenfield acknowledged the struggles top starter Pablo Lopez has endured this season — there’s been a spike in home runs allowed from Lopez and he has a 5.18 ERA.
Despite that, the Twins have continued to press on and win games. They tout extensive offensive depth in the lineup that’s proved to be critical as they’ve battled through injuries.
Now the Twins will just have to prove they can compete with the American League’s best in the second half — or next semester — as they look to overtake the Guardians in the AL Central.