Twins reveal players' walk-up music for 2025 season
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will notably be sticking with Bon Jovi.
Twins senior vice president of communications and public affairs Dustin Morse revealed Twins players' walk-up music for the 2025 season hours before Thursday's home opener against the Houston Astros, and Correa will stick with Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name" as his walk-up song in 2025. Willi Castro leads all players with three different song options.
You can find each player's walk-up song — or songs — in the table below:
Twins' walk-up music
Player
Song
Artist
Position players
Harrison Bader
NOKIA
Drake
Byron Buxton
Jammin
Bob Marley
All Around the World
Lisa Stansfield
Willi Castro
Paron Pompon
Crazy Design
All the Above
Maino (ft. T-Pain)
Dembere
Mestizo is Back
Carlos Correa
You Give Love a Bad Name
Bon Jovi
Ty France
One Day
Common Kings
Mickey Gasper
The Promise Land
Bruce Springstein
Ryan Jeffers
Duffle Bag Boy
Playaz Cirlce (ft. Lil Wayne)
Edouard Julien
All My Life
Lil Durk (ft. J. Cole)
DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Never Get Used to This
Forrest Frank
Trevor Larnach
You Know How We Do It
Ice Cube
It Was a Good Day
Ice Cube
Jose Miranda
Voy A LLeVarte PA PR
Bad Bunny
Joven OG
Myke Towers, Clarent,
Christian Vazquez
Cowgirls
Morgan Wallen
Matt Wallner
White House
Chris Stapleton
Bullpen
Jorge Alcala
Prendela Malvada
Angel Dior & Marino El Abusador
Danny Coulombe
Heaven on This Earth
Forrest Frank
Jhoan Duran
El Incomprendido / Hot mashup
Furruko / Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
Griffin Jax
X Gon' Give It to Ya
DMX
Darren McCaughan
Slide
Calvin Harris
Cole Sands
Sandstrom
Darude
Justin Topa
Gettin' Warmed Up
Jason Aldean
Louie Varland
Free Bird
MOONLIGHT
Starters
Pablo Lopez
Tu me Quemas
Chino y Nacho
Bailey Ober
Back in Black
AC/DC
Chris Paddack
Loud and Heavy
Cody Jinks
Joe Ryan
It's Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)
The Rolling Stones
Simeon Woods Richardson
When Doves Cry
Prince