Twins reveal players' walk-up music for 2025 season

Carlos Correa is sticking with Bon Jovi in 2025.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after he singled during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on April 2, 2025.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after he singled during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on April 2, 2025. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will notably be sticking with Bon Jovi.

Twins senior vice president of communications and public affairs Dustin Morse revealed Twins players' walk-up music for the 2025 season hours before Thursday's home opener against the Houston Astros, and Correa will stick with Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name" as his walk-up song in 2025. Willi Castro leads all players with three different song options.

You can find each player's walk-up song — or songs — in the table below:

Twins' walk-up music

Player

Song

Artist

Position players

Harrison Bader

NOKIA

Drake

Byron Buxton

Jammin

Bob Marley

All Around the World

Lisa Stansfield

Willi Castro

Paron Pompon

Crazy Design

All the Above

Maino (ft. T-Pain)

Dembere

Mestizo is Back

Carlos Correa

You Give Love a Bad Name

Bon Jovi

Ty France

One Day

Common Kings

Mickey Gasper

The Promise Land

Bruce Springstein

Ryan Jeffers

Duffle Bag Boy

Playaz Cirlce (ft. Lil Wayne)

Edouard Julien

All My Life

Lil Durk (ft. J. Cole)

DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Never Get Used to This

Forrest Frank

Trevor Larnach

You Know How We Do It

Ice Cube

It Was a Good Day

Ice Cube

Jose Miranda

Voy A LLeVarte PA PR

Bad Bunny

Joven OG

Myke Towers, Clarent,
Miky Woods

Christian Vazquez

Cowgirls

Morgan Wallen

Matt Wallner

White House

Chris Stapleton

Bullpen

Jorge Alcala

Prendela Malvada

Angel Dior & Marino El Abusador

Danny Coulombe

Heaven on This Earth

Forrest Frank

Jhoan Duran

El Incomprendido / Hot mashup

Furruko / Daddy Yankee & Pitbull

Griffin Jax

X Gon' Give It to Ya

DMX

Darren McCaughan

Slide

Calvin Harris

Cole Sands

Sandstrom

Darude

Justin Topa

Gettin' Warmed Up

Jason Aldean

Louie Varland

Free Bird

MOONLIGHT

Starters

Pablo Lopez

Tu me Quemas

Chino y Nacho

Bailey Ober

Back in Black

AC/DC

Chris Paddack

Loud and Heavy

Cody Jinks

Joe Ryan

It's Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)

The Rolling Stones

Simeon Woods Richardson

When Doves Cry

Prince

