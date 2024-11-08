Twins tied for 12th-best odds to win World Series in 2025
As the MLB offseason gets underway, the Twins are tied for the 12th-best odds to win the World Series in 2025, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They're +3000 to claim the title next year.
That feels about right for a team that was cruising to a playoff spot until hitting a six-week collapse that started in mid-August. The Twins were 70-53 and looking quite dangerous before they finished the year with a 12-27 skid that saw them miss the postseason in disastrous fashion.
Despite the collapse, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli aren't going anywhere. Minnesota did however, fire hitting coach David Popkins and hire Matt Borgschulte to take that role. There will be some inevitable roster changes this offseason as Falvey and his staff look to reshape the team while working within the same ownership-imposed payroll constraints they dealt with in 2024. They'll likely need to make a trade or two in order to clear up the money to go out and make additions.
The biggest thing that will determine the Twins' success next season is health. If they can get 120+ games from each of Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis, the offense has a chance to be very good. They also need Pablo López, Joe Ryan, and Bailey Ober to stay healthy and lead their starting rotation. Between those six players, plenty of firepower atop the bullpen (Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Cole Sands), some other intriguing young pieces (Matt Wallner, David Festa, Jose Miranda, Brooks Lee), and the potential arrival of star prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez, the Twins have a high ceiling next year.
It'll just come down to staying healthy and making improvements around the margins of the roster. The front office needs to have a much better offseason than last year's disaster.
The Dodgers are favored to repeat as World Series champions next year, followed by the Yankees and Braves. Also in the top 14 are the Phillies, Orioles, Astros, Mets, Padres, Rangers, Mariners, Guardians, Diamondbacks, Twins, and Tigers.