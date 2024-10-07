With Twins TV future a mystery, radio home will remain on WCCO, 102.9 FM
Minnesota Twins games will continue to be heard on WCCO-AM 830 and 102.9 The Wolf in 2025.
The partnership extension, which both sides say is a "multi-year" agreement, begins next season. It will keep Twins games on both the AM and FM dial, as well as be streamed free for fans listening on the Audacy app in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.
Twins owner Joe Pohlad, who serves as the team's executive chair, said in a statement that "baseball on the radio remains a cherished tradition" and that he's "thrilled to ensure Twins radio broadcasts are always available to our fans on whichever platform they choose."
That hasn't been the case with television and Minnesota's TV home remains a mystery ahead of the 2025 season. Games were televised on Bally Sports North in 2024, though Comcast subscribers were punched in the gut when the regional network's operator, Diamond Sports Group, ran into a contract stalemate that took the Twins off of Comcast for all of May and June.
Ahead of a bankruptcy court hearing last week, Diamond Sports Group informed Major League Baseball that it plans to drop its coverage of all but one (Atlanta Braves) of the 12 teams it carried this season. Barring another agreement between the Twins and Diamond, the way fans in the region watch Twins games in 2025 is up in the air.