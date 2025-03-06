Zebby Matthews exits Twins-Yankees spring game with apparent injury
Another day and another injury scare for a promising Minnesota Twins youngster.
On Thursday, starting pitcher Zebby Matthews left the game in the fourth inning after fielding a chopper near the foul line. His right foot appeared to slip on the play and he was removed from the game after talking with a trainer on the mound.
Matthews needed 10 pitches to get through four Yankees batters in the third inning after Joe Ryan pitched the first two innings for the Twins. He left with the injury after only two pitches in the fourth inning.
There's no word on what the injury is, but it's the latest in a barrage of spring training injuries to young Twins stars.
Emmanuel Rodriguez, the Twins' No. 2 overall prospect, sprained his ankle on one of the early days of spring camp.
Top prospect Walker Jenkins followed with a sprained ankle of his own.
Earlier this week, the Twins shut down right-handed pitcher Matt Canterino due to a shoulder strain. He's been snake-bitten by injuries during his career, though when healthy he's been a dominant force on the mound.
Matthews might be competing for a spot in the five-man starting rotation against Chris Paddack and David Festa, assuming that four spots are locked up by Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Simeon Woods Richardson.