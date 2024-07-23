Report: Carlos Correa sent Twins 'a lot of names' to consider in trades
Carlos Correa reportedly told some media members on Monday that he sent Minnesota Twins brass a list of names to consider ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. That's word according to SKOR North's Declan Goff.
"Correa volunteered information, basically just straight up on the record saying, 'I've already sent a lot of names already' and that he wants to meet with manager Rocco Baldelli," Goff said, having been involved in the media scrum with Correa before the Twins defeated the Phillies Monday night.
"I did ask some other people around the organization," Goff continued, "it sounds like from people that I have talked to, Carlos Correa is 100% involved in ideas, in proposals, a lot of different things. He's not just the captain of this team, which he is by the way, but when he says he's involved with these trade deadline plans, he actually means it."
Reports from around the league have suggested that money could be an issue and possibly prevent the Twins from making a big splash at the deadline, but the team is reportedly open to the idea of acquiring a rental starting pitcher.