Report: Twins interested in trading for rental starting pitcher
The MLB trade deadline strikes the afternoon of July 30 and the Minnesota Twins have one clear and obvious need with a front-of-the-line starting pitcher.
Last week, we identified a handful of starting pitchers, from Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to Detroit's Jack Flaherty and MLB strikeout leader, Garrett Crochet of the White Sox, who could be the final piece to the make the Twins a legitimate contender in the American League.
On Thursday, Twins beat writer Dan Hayes reported in The Athletic that the Twins could look to trade for a rental starting pitcher. He wrote: "Rumblings around the organization would suggest the Twins are interested in acquiring a rental starting pitcher, something they’ve avoided doing in the past. The team could target Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who is striking out 9.9 batters per nine innings and will be a free agent after the season."
Kikuchi is among the six pitchers we mentioned last week as names to consider. The veteran lefty has a 4.42 ERA in 106 innings. He'd be a mature presence in the rotation, but not the high-end starter Minnesota might need to become a real threat in the AL.
The most likely ace-level starter Minnesota will have down the stretch is Pablo Lopez, who after a stellar first season with the Twins in 2023 has a 5.11 ERA while allowing a league-high 59 earned runs in 2024. Analytically, there appears to be a good chance his numbers come down because he's still striking out 10.5 batters per nine innings and his expected ERA is 3.40, which is a metric that suggests his 5.11 ERA is a product of bad luck.
Eovaldi would be a high-end addition. The Rangers righty owns a 2.97 ERA and 1.043 WHIP in 94 innings this season. An All-Star in 2021 and 2023, Eovaldi's $20 million salary in 2025 will become guaranteed if he throws at least 62 more innings this season. The option is based on Eovaldi reaching 300 innings combined in 2023-24, according to Spotrac.
The only other high-end rental starting pitcher is Detroit's Jack Flaherty. Would the Tigers deal to a division rival knowing that there would be a chance for Minnesota to sign Flaherty to an extension? Flaherty won't be cheap, but his 3.13 ERA and 32.1% strikeout rate would give the Twins a potential dominant 1-2 punch if Lopez gets back on track.