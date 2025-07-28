Trade deadline: Derek Falvey and Twins are focused beyond 2025
We're only a few days away from this year's MLB trade deadline, and the Minnesota Twins are one of the most interesting teams to monitor. After back-to-back blowout losses at home to the Nationals, President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey spoke to the media.
The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman published a story on Sunday reiterating a quote that Joe Ryan had from Saturday, stating that he would like to stay in Minnesota. Falvey spoke about how Minnesota has had some conversations regarding trades, but nothing is close yet.
“The job is to evaluate what comes our way and navigate in any direction possible,” Falvey said. “We still feel like there’s a lot of talent on this roster. I’ve never considered a label on what we do here. And that’s going to be our deadline every year. Quite frankly, I’ve never pivoted from that.”
Minnesota is currently 50-55 and 5.5 games out of a wildcard spot. It would be team-building malpractice not to at least entertain offers on some of their top pitchers, especially after a disappointing bullpen performance on Sunday.
“We never have an eye on just one season,” Falvey said. “We try to think about, in this case, what’s it mean for 2025? What’s it mean for 2026, 2027, 2028? We’re going to approach it exactly the same way and continue to try to figure out what the right deals are for the Twins, short- and long-term.”
It's hard to argue that Minnesota can contend for the division, let alone a playoff spot in 2025, so there should be at least some focus beyond this season. If Minnesota wants to get back in the mix as soon as possible, a deal at this year's deadline could be exactly what they need for a bounce-back 2026.