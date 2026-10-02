The Twins Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

If the Minnesota Twins trade a player from their Major League roster this offseason, Trevor Larnach is the most logical candidate. He hit well enough in 2026 to attract interest, but the club has younger outfielders to develop and pitching needs to address. A deal could help Minnesota improve for 2027 without moving a central piece of its plans.

Larnach hit .269/.352/.436 with 13 home runs in 122 games before a left wrist sprain sent him to the injured list in September. He earned $4.475 million in 2026 and remains under team control through arbitration for 2027. His next salary has not been set, and he is scheduled to become a free agent after next season. Those terms would give an acquiring club a full year of control without requiring a long-term commitment.

A Useful Bat in a Crowded Outfield

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evidence suggests a market for Larnach. MLB.com reported interest in him before the summer trade deadline and identified corner outfield as a position where the Twins could move a regular while seeking pitching. Minnesota kept him, but Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez subsequently reached the Major Leagues. Matt Wallner and Alan Roden provide further outfield options.

That depth is a reason to listen to offers, not a guarantee that Larnach is expendable. Rodriguez has only a brief Major League track record. Jenkins is expected to be ready for 2027 after planned right elbow surgery, while Byron Buxton is recovering from hip surgery. Larnach’s established bat would provide insurance if those players need time or the young outfielders struggle.

The Twins’ stated direction also matters. Chairman Tom Pohlad says he expects payroll to rise, and general manager Jeremy Zoll has expressed reluctance to trade the young players the club expects to help in 2027 and beyond. Moving Larnach would make sense as a way to improve the roster, particularly the pitching staff, rather than simply reducing salary.

The Return Has to Help Minnesota Now

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larnach’s .352 on-base percentage makes him a credible option for a team seeking a left-handed corner outfielder or designated hitter. His remaining year of control gives Minnesota something to offer, although the short-term and late wrist injury may limit what another club will pay. The Twins should seek pitching that can contribute in 2027, with bullpen help especially useful. Anthony Banda is expected to miss roughly the first half of next season, adding to the need for relief depth.

That is why Larnach stands out ahead of a bigger name such as Joe Ryan. Trading a leading starter would create another substantial pitching need. A Larnach deal offers a clearer way to address one while giving young outfielders more playing time.

Minnesota should tender Larnach a contract and test the trade market. If an offer brings back meaningful, Major League-ready pitching, the roster fit supports making the deal. If the return amounts only to depth, keeping a productive hitter is the better choice. For now, Larnach is the Twins’ strongest trade candidate, not a player they have committed to move.