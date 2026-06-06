Byron Buxton Slams Into Wall, Twins Await Update on Shoulder Injury

The Twins used an all-around team performance in Friday night's 5-3 win over the Royals, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Byron Buxton had a spectacular catch in the third inning, but he collided with the wall, which forced him to leave the game early with a shoulder injury.

Here is Byron Buxton's (spectacular) 3rd inning catch Friday night... which ended in a collision with the center field wall.



Buck finished the half-inning, but was pulled by Twins manager Derek Shelton when he reported pain in his right shoulder back in the dugout.



VIDEO… pic.twitter.com/xsGuvfkjnO — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) June 6, 2026

Every Minnesota fan is well aware of Buxton's injury history, so it's never a good sign to see him leave a game early. Twins manager Derek Shelton "would be shocked" if he played on Saturday, but they're awaiting an update on his status.

"I think we’ll see how he is tomorrow. That’s the biggest thing. The fact that he jammed the same shoulder that he had the issue with before, there’s always concern there. But how he comes in tomorrow, I think, will be a good indicator," Shelton told the media after the game.

Buxton is on pace for one of the best offensive seasons of his career. He's currently hitting .257 with 18 home runs and 28 RBIs in 55 games. He's coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 100 games played for the first time in his career, so it appeared that he's beginning to overcome the injury-prone tag. Friday's ailment will be another situation he needs to overcome.

Minnesota used big nights from Brooks Lee and Orlando Arcia at the plate on Friday against the Royals. Lee had his 10th game with multiple RBIs this season, and Arcia had his third multi-hit game of the season.

Zebby Matthews started on the mound, and he had an up-and-down performance. He allowed two earned runs and five hits, while striking out two batters in 7.0 innings of work. He was awarded the win, and he was relieved by Anthony Banda and Travis Adams, who recorded his second save of the season.

The Twins are now 30-35 on the season after Friday's win, and they're scheduled to play at 1:10 p.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday to wrap their series up with the Royals. With an off-day on Monday and then a three-game road trip against Detroit looming, Buxton could use the rest of the weekend to recover.