Dean Kremer's Twins Debut Raised an Uncomfortable Question

Dean Kremer allowed just one run across five innings in his debut with the Minnesota Twins. On the surface, the outing looked encouraging enough to suggest the trade could pay off.

Beneath the line score, though, sat a more troubling question.

The splitter—the pitch that has long anchored Kremer's strikeout ability—completely lost its deception against the Kansas City Royals. Without it generating swings and misses, the foundation of his sequencing began to crack, forcing him into a much more predictable attack. If that trend continues, consistently repeating the results of his Twins debut could become a significant challenge.

During his time in Baltimore, the splitter was the centerpiece of Kremer's arsenal. Throughout the 2026 season, opponents whiffed on 41.5% of their swings against the pitch. He threw it 30.2% of the time overall, and in two-strike counts it became his primary weapon, accounting for half of all his pitches. Hitters also chased it outside the strike zone at a healthy 32.4% clip.

None of that showed up at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals hitters offered at the splitter 12 times without missing a single one. A pitch that had consistently finished at-bats suddenly failed to produce even one swing and miss, fundamentally changing the rhythm of his outing.

Why the Fastball Became the Problem

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer (64). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once the splitter stopped missing bats, Kremer lost the pitch that organized his entire game plan.

The immediate consequence was a dramatic increase in four-seam fastballs. He threw the pitch 38 times—43% of his 88 pitches—more than doubling his season usage rate of 21.4%. Unable to generate deception below the zone with his splitter, he was forced to attack hitters in the strike zone with his fastball far more often.

The more frequently he showed it, the less unpredictable he became.

The fifth inning illustrated how a single extended at-bat can reshape an entire inning.

Kremer quickly got ahead of Michael Massey 0-2, seemingly in position to record an easy out. Instead, Massey prolonged the battle by fouling off five consecutive pitches, including three splitters. On the seventh pitch of the plate appearance, he stayed on another splitter down in the zone and lined a single to lead off the inning.

Pitch Chart from Baseball Savant | Baseball Savant

That sequence altered everything that followed.

With runners on the corners and one out, Kremer chose to challenge Kyle Isbel almost exclusively with four-seam fastballs. Isbel recognized the approach, waited for a 92 mph heater in the strike zone, and lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that brought home the tying run.

The bottom of Kansas City's lineup never overwhelmed Kremer with hard contact. Instead, it forced him to reveal his sequencing. Once the splitter stopped creating uncertainty, the fastball became far easier to anticipate in situations where even routine airborne contact carried consequences.

One possible adjustment may lie in expanding the role of his cutter.

The pitch has quietly been one of the strongest offerings in his arsenal this season, posting a 104 Stuff+ while generating a 33.3% whiff rate and a 32.1% chase rate. Against right-handed hitters, the cutter gives Kremer another way to attack inside, prevent hitters from extending on the four-seamer, and restore some uncertainty before turning back to the splitter.

Escaping Traffic Still Matters

Despite the warning signs, Kremer also showed several traits that help explain why Minnesota wanted him in its rotation.

He retired the leadoff hitter in four of his five innings and remained composed during the game's most stressful moments.

The third inning offered the clearest example.

After Nick Loftin opened the frame with a single, Kremer escaped the jam without relying on swing-and-miss stuff. John Rave bounced into an inning-ending double play, and Kyle Isbel followed with a routine popup to shortstop, allowing Kremer to erase the threat while facing only three more hitters after the leadoff baserunner.

That sequence highlighted a quality that remains intact even when his best weapon isn't.

Kremer still knows how to execute under pressure. He can manage traffic, trust his defense, and compete with runners on base. That's part of the reason Minnesota believed he could stabilize the rotation.

The larger question is whether he can restore the splitter to the pitch it was in Baltimore—a weapon that forced hitters to guess instead of react. Until that happens, every successful outing may depend more on damage control than on genuine command of the matchup.