What the Twins Got Right (and Wrong) at the Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins made the decision to go for it at the trade deadline. A complete 180-degree turnaround from where this team was one year ago, for sure.

In doing so, the objective was to improve the roster without compromising the team’s future. By the time the deadline came to a close on Monday evening, it seemed as though this organization accomplished what it set out to do.

The additions of Dean Kremer, A.J. Minter and Jeff Hoffman addressed some of the biggest holes in the team. The core of farm system for the Twins remained untouched by the trades.

What the Twins Got Right

Dean Kremer Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest victory for this team headed toward the postseason is the fact that they recognized where they needed help.

Minnesota’s pitching staff has been tested throughout this season by injuries that have continued to mount. Kremer was an important addition to the starting rotation.

The right-hander gives Minnesota a dependable arm that can handle innings late into the game and under high-pressure situations. A swift glance at his numbers and some might question the decision, but the truth is, if you just take away a couple of bad starts, he is the same dependable starter he’s been for years.

The bullpen also got a shot in the arm (pun intended). Minter adds another experienced left-handed option, and Hoffman can step in to late-inning situations when Derek Shelton needs a high-leverage closer.

The highlight of all of this is that the Twins made these moves without losing top prospects or trading away core players from the MLB team roster.

Finding balance at the trade deadline is a challenging task, especially when you take the stance that the Twins did and announce that they are going forward and chasing the playoffs.

While it may take a little bit to firmly evaluate these moves, right now it sure feels like Minnesota got it right.

What the Twins Got Wrong

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s always easy to second-guess moves, and if there is one critique here, it would be that the organization is putting a lot of weight on the roster already in place.

Minnesota prioritized pitching rather than adding another impact bat. That proves that the front office and probably the coaching staff have a lot of confidence in the lineup they already have. Offensive contributors are going to have to stay healthy and produce.

Byron Buxton’s health is still a big question. He is back on the injured list with the same injury that put him there before the All-Star break. His return is still listed as TBD.

If the team is going to capitalize on their new pitching crew, they are going to need production from the middle of the lineup.

The decision not to add another everyday hitter may not be a mistake, but it certainly puts more pressure on the existing roster and reduces the margin for error during this critical stretch run.

The Not So Final Verdict

The Twins didn’t win the trade deadline with splashy moves and big headlines. They won by having a clear plan that they executed well.

Minnesota targeted areas that needed improvement. They strengthened the rotation and bullpen without sacrificing the future. That’s discipline.

An impact bat would have made this deadline near perfect for the 56-57 team, but the front office placed their focus on pitching. They weren’t wrong; that was the biggest need. The Twins pitching crew is ranked at number 25 in MLB ERA team stats.

Should this team be successful in its bid to make the playoffs, it will be the result of more complete pitching than it had one week ago.

The final verdict of this trade deadline is still to be determined by results. For now, the front office gave this team a better chance to compete. Whether all the parts can execute is about to be proven.