The Minnesota Twins traded infielder Royce Lewis to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports including the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The Twins received pitcher Bobby Miller and catcher Francisco Espinoza, a minor leaguer, in the deal.

Lewis played for Minnesota for five seasons since making his Major League debut in 2022. The player, selected with the first overall pick in the 2017 Draft, has just finished his season with the most plate appearances (509) and games played (125), after overcoming the injuries that limited him in the past.

However, his offensive contribution was inconsistent, and he finished with his second consecutive year posting an 85 wRC+, the worst of his career, along with his lowest batting average, just .227, and the highest number of strikeouts (130). Despite hitting 15 home runs for the third time in the last four seasons, his .380 slugging percentage and .667 OPS were also his worst results.

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis was arbitration-eligible for the first time, and MLB Trade Rumors projected a $5.1 million salary for 2027, so his trade to the Dodgers allows Minnesota to free up that amount from its projected payroll.

Lewis’ Production Has Never Been the Same Since 2023

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis fell far short of the expectations he showed in 2023, when he produced a career-high 2.4 bWAR and hit 15 home runs with 52 RBIs, in addition to posting a .921 OPS that he was never able to sustain again with the Twins. Then, his offense declined to concerning levels.

His strikeout rate is also at the worst level of his career, at 25.5%, but that is not even the worst part, but rather his inability to make consistent contact, as he finished 2026 with a 40% whiff rate against breaking and offspeed pitches, the same mark he had in 2025. In his best version shown in 2023, Lewis crushed offspeed pitches, posting a .320 batting average, but he also finished with a solid .270 against breaking pitches and dominated fastballs, hitting .343.

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2024, pitchers have increasingly limited his production, to the point that nine players on the team have surpassed his 2.6 fWAR, and eight have done so over the last two seasons.

The defensive side also has another difficult chapter. This season, Lewis started as the starting third baseman, but his stint with Triple-A St. Paul in May coincided with the promotion of Brooks Lee, who ended up establishing himself at that position and was among the Gold Glove finalists. After returning on June 6, Lewis had to distribute his appearances among several positions, recording 82 games at first base, 16 at second base, and 40 at third base, in addition to his appearances as a designated hitter.

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, he finished in the 17th percentile in OAA, with negative defensive results at third base (-2) and first base (-3), where some expectations for the future seemed to remain. After a first half of the season in which he dealt with several slumps, his adjustments never came. In fact, after the All-Star Game, Lewis’ slugging percentage fell from .399 to .362, finishing that final stretch with a 75 wRC+, just when the team was fighting to reach the playoffs.