The Minnesota Twins decided not to offer right-hander Bailey Ober a contract for the 2027 season, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, which represents the end of a chapter for one of the starters who has been part of the organization since being selected in the 12th round of the 2017 Draft.

Ober, 31, has just become a free agent and leaves a spot on the organization’s 40-man roster, in addition to allowing the front office to allocate the money it would have committed in his final year of salary arbitration to other needs.

With the high expectations the Twins have for their starting rotation, the decision really is not surprising, as it seemed like a reasonable move with the arrival of Sonny Gray, who just a couple of days ago received a $55 million contract for a couple of seasons.

This will mark his return after pitching to a 16-13 record, with a 2.90 ERA, 3.05 FIP and an 8.0 bWAR in two seasons with the team between 2022 and 2023.

Sonny Gray is back in Minnesota, but there's one major difference from his previous stint: the defense behind him. The Twins ranked 25th in Fielding Run Value in 2026. Can they fix the infield enough to get the most out of their new ace?https://t.co/xLpAIZr6ml — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 20, 2026

Gray’s arrival to strengthen the top of the starting rotation joins Minnesota’s expectations for the return of Pablo Lopez, in addition to having Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley — who had the best season of his career by surpassing 200 strikeouts this year —, who complete a very interesting quartet of starters to try to be contenders in 2027.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober (17). Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that equation, Ober had been left out, since Dean Kremer, who arrived at last season’s trade deadline, was projected as the team’s fifth starter, taking into account that the competition could involve other young pitchers such as Zebby Matthews, Connor Prielipp, Kendry Rojas and Mick Abel.

For those reasons, it seemed unlikely that the Twins would risk carrying Ober’s regressions, as he finished this season with his lowest number of innings pitched (131) since 2023, along with a steep drop in his strikeout rate, from 9.62 in 2024 to 6.60, the lowest point of his career, in addition to the worst xFIP (4.86) and the highest walk rate (2.54 BB/9).

A Salary Commitment That Minnesota Decided to Avoid

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober (17). Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ober had a $5.2 million salary in 2026 and, for 2027, his third and final season of arbitration eligibility, MLB Trade Rumors projected that he would receive approximately $6.9 million. This is simply an estimate, but if Minnesota had offered him a contract, Ober would have remained under team control during 2027 and could have become a free agent at the end of that season.

Look, projections are what really make the difference here. While we have to accept that Ober never became an ace, it is fair to say that he had his moments of brilliance and did his job as a middle-of-the-rotation starter for some time.

The problem here is that his time, at least in recent seasons, seems to have expired. Between 2021 and 2024, Ober had a 25-21 record, with a 3.75 ERA and a 3.90 FIP. He never stopped being vulnerable to home runs, but he compensated for his difficulty generating swings and misses with excellent control and a steady arm that averaged 117 innings per season during that span.

However, the story has taken a significant turn over these last two seasons, in which he has finished with a 13-16 record in 51 starts, allowing a 4.80 ERA and a 4.76 FIP, with a concerning drop in his K-BB rate from 4.75 (2021-2024) to 3.17, while hitters have raised their HR/PA rate from 3.9 to 4.3.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (17). Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both seasons have been difficult for Ober. First, he had an inconsistent first half in which he allowed a 5.28 ERA and a .519 slugging percentage last year, but this year he has definitely hit rock bottom.

The loss of velocity on his fastball is another important sign — he averaged 88.6 mph with his fastball in 2026, the lowest velocity among the 166 starters who threw at least 200 fastballs —, but that has not been the only reason for his inconsistencies, as he also ended up dropping from the 74th percentile in Pitching to the 29th, with regressions in Run Value with his Fastball (falling from the 64th percentile to the 28th), Breaking (from 48th to 32nd) and Off-speed (from 84th to 72nd).

Now he will have to move forward and try his luck in free agency, which could mean an opportunity to start over and show that he can still redefine his career