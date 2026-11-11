How a Two-Time All-Star Would Change Twins Lineup

The Minnesota Twins could upgrade first base by trading for Isaac Paredes. He would take over the everyday job from Royce Lewis and give manager Derek Shelton another hitter who can get on base near the top of the order.

As Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reported, Houston Astros general manager Randy Flores acknowledged at Tuesday’s GM meetings that the club needs to sort out how Paredes, Carlos Correa, and Christian Walker fit at the two infield corners. The Astros exercised Paredes’ 2027 option on Nov. 2. Minnesota should explore a trade for Paredes if Houston makes him available.

Paredes Would Take Over First Base

Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Bell returned to free agency after the Twins declined their side of his mutual option, giving Shelton room to rotate hitters through the designated hitter. First base currently lines up for Royce Lewis if Minnesota tenders him a contract.

Role Current 2027 Projection With Paredes First Base Royce Lewis, if tendered Isaac Paredes starts Third Base Brooks Lee Lee starts and Paredes can fill in Designated Hitter Rotating spot after Bell’s departure Lewis competes for DH starts

Paredes played 15 games at first base and 138 at third in 2026. Playing first every day would be a bigger assignment, so the Twins would still have a reason to keep Lewis working there. When Shelton wants to give Lee a day off, Paredes could move to third, and Lewis could start at first.

A More Patient Bat Behind Byron Buxton

Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paredes hit .262/.360/.447 with 25 home runs and a 10.8% walk rate in 2026. He struck out in 13.4% of his plate appearances, about half the rate Lewis posted while hitting .227/.287/.380. The upgrade would matter at a position where the Twins ranked 28th in the Majors in OPS last season, according to Aaron Gleeman.

Shelton could bat Paredes second behind Byron Buxton. His ability to reach base would create more opportunities for the middle of the order, where Kody Clemens could supply left-handed power after hitting 27 home runs in 2026.

The Twins would have to account for how Paredes hits his home runs. Statcast tracked him pulling 33.5% of his batted balls in the air, an approach that plays well to short left field at Daikin Park. Paredes still reached base at a .358 clip and hit 11 home runs on the road.

Catcher would still need attention. Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll told reporters at the GM meetings that Minnesota has stayed in touch with Ryan Jeffers, according to Gleeman. Jeffers has until Nov. 17 to decide on his one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer.

If he signs elsewhere, the Twins would need someone who can take regular starts alongside Victor Caratini and replace some of the power Jeffers supplied with 14 home runs in 92 games.