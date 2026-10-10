Minnesota Faces a Defining Offseason Decision After 2026 Offensive Inconsistencies

You won’t find enough in the cold record of 24-27 with which the Minnesota Twins finished against left-handed pitchers in the 2026 season. If we were talking about another era, perhaps that win-loss record would be more useful, but this is a different time, an era of baseball in which the starting pitcher’s job has become increasingly fleeting. So, therefore, most of the decisions that influenced that split have to do with the effect of left-handed relievers.

Now, what should worry us most here is what we cannot see in that record, and it often caused many problems for the Twins’ offense. We can see it in two ways: First, the interesting production of natural right-handed hitters, who finished averaging 108 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers in 2026, and second, the steep drop-off among left-handed hitters and switch-hitters when they batted from the right side, who combined to average only 67.

Only two natural left-handed hitters, Kody Clemens (88 wRC+) and Trevor Larnach (62), and three switch-hitters, Josh Bell, Brooks Lee (63), and Victor Caratini (62). Leaving Bell aside, who led the offense against lefties with six home runs, 40 RBIs, and posted a solid 104 wRC+, the rest combined for 33.4% of all plate appearances. The worst part was that this less productive group considerably affected overall consistency, as the Twins finished the season in the second-worst spot in the league with just an 8.0 HR/FB%, fifth in slugging with .356, and eighth in wRC+ (92) while producing below the league average.

What changed, and what should be the best approach for 2027?

Minnesota Twins left fielder Austin Martin (16). Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These inconsistencies led the Twins to make significant changes to the lineup in an attempt to mitigate the bad stretches so the team would not lose the strong profile their right-handed hitters provided. Ryan Jeffers produced 128 wRC+ and led the entire offense, but what drew the most attention was Austin Martin’s contribution whenever he took on a starting role against left-handed pitchers.

We know Martin can provide speed, so getting on base may be the most important complement, but he did not do it by producing a revealing offensive line, as he finished with .229/.379/.357 in 177 plate appearances. However, what compensated for the drop in his batting average and his poor slugging was his ability to produce in high-pressure moments with a 117 wRC+.

Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall (15). Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Keaschall (111 wRC+) and Royce Lewis (104 wRC+) were two other bats who contributed to Minnesota’s offensive formula against left-handed pitchers, so the focus on big at-bats from Byron Buxton, Josh Bell, and Jeffers did not completely fade after pitchers worked their way through the middle of the lineup.

There is still a lot to wait for regarding the Twins’ decision on Bell’s option for 2027 and the decision on Jeffers. If they end up outside the plans, then the front office should add one more piece to solidify things and focus on these types of problems that have marked the offense’s inconsistency.