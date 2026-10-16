Former Twins Manager Drawing Interest From American League Rival

The Minnesota Twins were in the playoff hunt more than fans would have thought when looking at the AL Central on paper entering the season. Finishing third in the division when many thought they'd finish last, the Twins could be on the verge of becoming an above .500 team.

Minnesota hasn't been to the playoffs since 2023, when they finished 87-75. Since then, the franchise has declined, even after adding Derek Shelton as manager. Shelton led the Twins to a 77-85 record, which has become his status quo since 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While Twins fans wonder if bringing Shelton in to lead the pack was the right move, former Twins manager and current Los Angeles Dodgers special assistant Rocco Baldelli has been a name to watch for a managerial job in the American League.

Is Rocco Heading Back to Managing?

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) walks out of the dugout to make a pitching change. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post, former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has emerged as a candidate to become the new manager of the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners fired Dan Wilson following the Mariners' third-place finish in the AL West and missing the postseason.

The Mariners' manager job has other candidates besides Baldelli, but if Seattle decides to go with the former Minnesota manager, what would they get? Well, his track record as Twins manager wasn't as bad as some may remember.

When Baldelli became the manager of the Twins in 2019, he had a record of 527 wins and 505 losses, leading Minnesota to the playoffs three times. In those three playoff appearances, the Twins were eliminated in the ALDS in convincing fashion.

Baldelli was relieved of his duties as the manager of the Twins after the team finished the 2025 season with a disappointing record of 70-92, their worst performance since 2016. With the Dodgers now eliminated from the playoffs, Baldelli may emerge as a sought-after candidate for various managerial openings.

As for the Twins, they need to ride this wave of youth to get them back to the playoffs without Baldelli at the helm. With Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper debuting and young stars emerging, such as Luke Keaschall and Kody Clemens, there's a conversation to have about the door opening for Minnesota.

Baldelli has gone on record saying he's interested in managing again, but it looks like his career won't return to Minnesota at this time, barring any extreme changes this offseason.