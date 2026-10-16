Twins May Have Found 2 Hidden Gems in Their 2026 MLB Draft Class

The Minnesota Twins entered the 2026 MLB Draft with a chance to add an impact player to their organization. The team held the No. 3 overall selection.

With that pick, it was Georgia Tech’s catcher Vahn Lackey who caught their eye. They went on to add another catcher, Carson Tinney, in the second round.

Of course, both of those players have garnered a lot of attention, and it is certainly understandable. But it was two choices later in the draft that have already given Minnesota something to be excited about.

Colby Turner and Isaiah Lane aren’t among the top headlines, or even the chatter, about the draft. They aren’t the most recognizable names from the Twins’ draft class either, but they might become that.

They both have proven that they might need a closer look after getting a small taste of professional baseball.

Colby Turner Could Be Twins’ Biggest Steal

Colby Turner | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Minnesota chose Turner in the 12th round with the No. 347 overall pick from the University of Michigan. He wasn’t a well-known name coming into the draft.

During his final college season, he upped his offense and gained some attention. He slashed .366/.432/.625 along with hitting 14 home runs and 18 doubles.

It wasn’t a fluke either because that momentum transferred right over to his first season with the Twins organization.

He spent his time at Single-A Fort Myers, where he hit .330/.436/.505 with three home runs, 24 RBI, and seven stolen bases. In 91 at-bats, he collected 30 hits and finished with a .941 OPS.

For a player who was selected outside of the first 10 rounds of the draft, this is an impressive showing and one the Minnesota organization has to be pleased with.

Baseball America (subscription required) even recognized him as the Twins best selection after the 10th round in their October 2026 draft report.

Isaiah Lane Made Strong First Impression

Isaiah Lane | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Twins didn’t just make one late-round pick that has turned into a gem. Another player who has made an immediate impact is their 13th-round selection, Lane.

Lane came from Hope International University in California. He also spent his time at Single-A Fort Myers and had some head-turning offensive production.

He slashed .288/.430/.548 with two home runs, 18 RBI and a .978 OPS.

When he connected, he was productive at producing extra-base hits. Of the 21 hits he got, 11 went for extra-base hits, including five doubles and four triples.

While his power is productive, he also demonstrated patience. He drew 18 walks during 93 plate appearances.

Once again, to state the obvious: for a guy who was a 13th-round pick, his performance is worth watching.

Twins’ 2026 Draft Class Is Well-Rounded

Minnesota Twins 2026 first-round draft pick Vahn Lackey Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lackey will continue to be the focus of the 2026 Twins’ MLB Draft class. There are some huge expectations surrounding him after he had a great college career with Georgia Tech, but successful draft classes aren’t solely built around first-round selections.

Late picks can be just as important to the team’s long-term success, and while it is way too early to be declaring these as home runs, it’s not too early to start paying attention to some young players making moves.

Certainly, tougher days are ahead for both Turner and Lane as they move up through the organization and face more difficult pitching. But their early performances suggest the Twins could have found some hidden gems within the draft.