Why the Twins Should Target Veteran Reliever at the MLB Trade Deadline

New York Mets left-hander A.J. Minter should be one of Minnesota’s top targets before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Mets are heading toward a deadline sale, and Minter is one of the best rental relievers who could realistically move. He is a pending free agent, has postseason experience and would give the Twins a left-handed option with a track record of pitching in important spots.

The fit is less about chasing a headline name and more about giving the Twins a steadier path through the middle and late innings. Minter would give the group a left-handed weapon and make the later innings less of a toss-up.

Minter Gives Minnesota a Different Bullpen Look

A.J. Minter throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter entered the second half with a 1.42 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 17 strikeouts across 19 appearances for the Mets. Even better, he had walked only one batter in 19 innings, which is exactly the kind of run prevention Minnesota could use.

His Statcast profile also points to a pitcher with a clear identity. Minter has leaned heavily on his cutter, throwing it 55.5% of the time this season. That pitch has held hitters to a .167 average, .232 wOBA, .192 expected batting average and .214 expected wOBA. For a reliever, having one pitch that consistently limits damage gives the team a consistent weapon to rely on.

The changeup gives Minter an important secondary weapon. He has used it far less often than his cutter, but hitters have managed just a .125 average against it with a .099 expected batting average and .109 expected wOBA.

That pitch matters because Minter is not overpowering hitters with elite velocity. His value comes from timing, movement and sequencing. When hitters gear up for the cutter, the changeup gives them a way to disrupt their timing, pull them out front and create weak contact instead of letting them sit on one look.

Minter would not have to take over the bullpen. He would make the group easier to manage. Minnesota could use him in the sixth or seventh inning, or as a bridge to the best arms at the back end. That type of role may not sound flashy, but it is still vital so the Twins don't have to use their best arms in earlier innings.

The Twins are close enough to justify buying, but not good enough to settle for what they already have. Minter gives them a practical, experienced and affordable way to raise the bullpen’s floor.