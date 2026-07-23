Minnesota Twins Set Starting Lineup With Series Split on the Line

The Minnesota Twins have a prime opportunity to get back into the AL Central division standings if they can find a way to knock off one of the teams sitting ahead of them, the Cleveland Guardians. Taking game three of four on Wednesday night brings optimism for the series finale for the Twins.

Minnesota came out firing on all cylinders on Wednesday, scoring 10 runs on the way to the victory. The Guardians didn't go down without a fight, scoring six runs against Minnesota pitching. Luckily for the Twins pitching staff, only one inning saw their opponent score multiple runs.

Getting a series split with the Guardians could change how the Twins' front office approaches the upcoming trade deadline. Currently in third place in the division and on the outside looking in for the AL Wild Card, it's games like this that can change the direction of the season.

Taj Bradley will take the mound for the Twins Thursday afternoon, holding a 3.85 ERA across 107.2 innings of work. In July, Bradley holds a 3.38 ERA, but has allowed a home run in three consecutive starts. Keeping the ball in the ballpark is best for Minnesota to secure a series split.

Starting Lineup Reveal

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee (22) triples. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Twins manager Derek Shelton will set the starting lineup behind Bradley, looking to take down Gavin Williams and the Guardians.

1. 3B Brooks Lee

2. CF Byron Buxton

3. C Ryan Jeffers

4. DH Josh Bell

5. 2B Kody Clemens

6. 1B Royce Lewis

7. LF Austin Martin

8. RF Luke Keaschall

9. SS Ryan Kreidler

Against Williams in his career, Buxton holds the best batting average against the Guardians starter, hitting .400 in 10 at-bats with two RBIs and two strikeouts. Since returning from the injured list, the Twins star has collected three hits in seven at-bats, surely helping the cause for Minnesota.

Another player to watch is the leadoff hitter Brooks Lee. Lee drove in four runs Wednesday and hit a home run, coming up clutch when the team needed him most. Getting Lee on base opens opportunities for sluggers Josh Bell and Kody Clemens to get the job done by driving him in.

Keaschall has been on a tear in July, entering the game hitting over .360 for the month. While most of his hits have been for singles, Keaschall continues to give his teammates chances to come through in the clutch, which is a must if they want to take down the Guardians on the road.