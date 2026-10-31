Josh Bell’s Exit Should Change How the Twins Use Their DH Spot

The Minnesota Twins made a lineup decision when choosing to decline Josh Bell’s $10 million mutual option for 2027.

The Twins owed Bell a $1.25 million buyout, and he enters free agency. The MLB Players Association’s updated list confirmed his status after Friday’s option decisions. A reunion remained possible, but Minnesota no longer had a returning veteran assigned to those at-bats.

The club should use that opening to reconsider how it fills designated hitter.

Signing another full-time DH would directly replace Bell’s role. Sharing the assignment among returning hitters could give manager Derek Shelton more choices, particularly with several outfielders competing for regular work.

That approach deserves an evaluation before the Twins commit to another bat whose primary contribution would come without a defensive assignment.

A Shared DH Role Could Keep More Hitters Involved

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota’s early 2027 roster projection included Byron Buxton, Luke Keaschall, Walker Jenkins, and Emmanuel Rodriguez in the outfield and DH mix. It also included Trevor Larnach, whose arbitration and trade decisions remained unresolved.

Those names create a playing-time question even before the club considers outside additions. Four healthy hitters cannot all play the outfield on the same day.

Minnesota could use DH to keep Buxton’s bat available on days when it wants someone else in center field. Keaschall could receive starts there when another alignment best serves the defense. Jenkins and Rodriguez could also rotate through without losing their opportunities to develop in the field.

These are proposed assignments, not announced plans. Health and performance would determine whether that arrangement works.

The benefit would be flexibility within the lineup. Shelton could adjust defensive responsibilities while keeping a productive hitter in the batting order.

A DH appearance still carries a workload, however. It should not be treated as equivalent to a day off or as a substitute for medical clearance.

The Twins Still Need to Replace Bell’s Production

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell hit .255/.319/.419 with 21 home runs in 154 games during 2026. Minnesota would need to account for that production if he signed elsewhere. Simply distributing his opportunities would not ensure an offensive improvement.

The strongest argument for bringing him back is the certainty of an experienced hitter who has handled a substantial workload. A club relying on young players could benefit from that stability.

The decision should therefore depend on the complete roster and price, rather than a categorical preference for youth.

First base also needs its own evaluation. The opening projection assigned Royce Lewis there provisionally. A player capable of improving that position defensively while adding offense could complement a shared DH plan.

That is a different purchase from signing someone who requires most of the DH starts. The Twins’ realistic offseason assessment called for additions that address specific weaknesses while preserving opportunities for younger players.

Minnesota should begin with a plan that rotates the DH assignment, then compare available hitters against it. Bell could still make sense on suitable terms. Another player might offer a better combination of offense and positional coverage.

The option decision gave the Twins room to reconsider the job. Their next move should reflect how all nine lineup spots work together.