Josh Bell Puts the Twins in Front of an Important Decision for 2027

Josh Bell has just had one of the best seasons for a Minnesota Twins hitter in recent history.

Bell drove in his 90th and 91st RBIs of the season on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim. His 91 RBIs represent the seventh-highest total in the American League and are tied for 16th in all of baseball this year. But here comes the added value: the last Twins player to finish the regular season within the top 10 in the A.L. in RBIs was Eddie Rosario, when he completed the 2020 pandemic season tied for sixth place with 42 RBIs.

The last ones to do it in a full 162-game season were Rosario himself (109) and Nelson Cruz (108), who finished in sixth and seventh place in 2019. These 91 RBIs are the second-highest total in Bell’s career (116 in 2019 with Pittsburgh), and his season adds to the best recent productions by a Twins hitter in terms of home runs and RBIs.

Josh Bell just broke this game open for the Twins.



A 407-foot, three-run homer off Grant Wolfram gave Minnesota a 7-1 lead in the seventh. Bell got a 95.8 mph four-seamer after seeing 96.6 mph on the first pitch and 85.7 mph curveball. pic.twitter.com/y3X4W7Np3X — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) August 11, 2026

In that same span, Bell averages 109 wRC+ and has only one season below league average, his 76 campaign with the Pirates in 2020. The fact that his 0.8 fWAR is positive again and adds value above even his previous three seasons (0.3) puts him in an interesting position heading into 2027.

You may not believe in the value of RBIs, but Bell has been an effective hitter for the Twins in high-leverage situations throughout the year. Since June 1, he has caught fire and has not fallen back, slashing .281/.345/.471 with 15 of his 20 home runs to lead the Twins offense with 59 RBIs.

Bell’s Performance Opens an Important Decision for the Twins in 2027

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell (56). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to his offensive contribution, Bell has fit in among the Twins’ young core and that is another point in his favor. So all of this leads to the question about his possible future in the organization. His offensive production this year gives the Twins real arguments to consider him, even just for a designated hitter spot, assuming his defense remains limited at first base.

That said, the Twins will have to decide whether what Bell contributed in 2026 is enough to reserve him a spot as a switch-hitting designated hitter heading into his age-34 season in 2027, which adds a reasonable argument about possible regression. Minnesota also has enough evidence that trusting the talent in its farm system has been encouraging in recent years.

The playing time and confidence in Luke Keaschall, Brooks Lee and Kody Clemens have paid significant dividends this year, so the conversation about choosing between opening space for the new generation or keeping a veteran who has impacted the team like Bell will be an interesting discussion during the offseason.